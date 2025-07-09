Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
WKN: TRAT0N | ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA
Xetra
09.07.25 | 15:40
30,460 Euro
+3,96 % +1,160
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRATON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,44030,48015:55
30,46030,50015:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2025 11:00 Uhr
33 Leser
TRATON SE: TRATON GROUP reports unit sales slightly above prior-year level with 80,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025

TRATON GROUP reports unit sales slightly above prior-year level with 80,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025

Munich, July 9, 2025 - In an uncertain market environment, the TRATON GROUP reported unit sales that were slightly above the prior-year level in the second quarter of 2025. Based on preliminary figures, a total of 80,000 vehicles were sold in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 79,000 vehicles in the prior-year quarter. In the first half of 2025, unit sales came to 153,100, representing a 4% decrease.

Unit sales of the TRATON GROUP:

Q2 2025Q2 2024Delta H1 2025H1 2024Delta
TRATON GROUP 80,00079,0001%153,100160,100-4%
of which all-electric vehicles630290117%1,250610107%
- Scania Vehicles & Services24,60025,800-5%46,80052,300-10%
of which all-electric vehicles1206089%220110103%
- MAN Truck & Bus26,40025,3004%47,00049,400-5%
of which all-electric vehicles430100318%800240238%
- International Motors17,60016,00010%34,50035,300-2%
of which all-electric vehicles90120-21%1801703%
- Volkswagen Truck & Bus11,40011,900-4%24,80023,4006%
of which all-electric vehicles010-88%5090-42%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures

Scania Vehicles & Services sold 5% fewer vehicles in the second quarter of 2025 than in the prior-year quarter. In Brazil, elevated dealer stocks, rising interest rates, and high inflation are creating challenging market conditions. This is particularly affecting Scania due to the focus on heavy duty trucks. Unit sales declined by 10% in the first half of the year.

MAN Truck & Bus increased unit sales by 4% in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting the good order momentum of the last two quarters in Europe, especially in Germany. In the first half of 2025, MAN's unit sales were 5% lower year-on-year.

International Motors saw an increase in unit sales of 10% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior-year quarter, which had been affected by a fire at a supplier's plant. However, the US market faces ongoing uncertainty regarding the impact of import tariffs and the economic outlook. Unit sales fell by 2% at International in the first half of 2025.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) posted a 4% decline in unit sales in the second quarter of 2025. VWTB was also affected by the weakening momentum in the Brazilian market. Nonetheless, VWTB grew unit sales by 6% in the first half of the year due to the strong opening quarter.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 2025 Half-Year Financial Report, which also includes more detailed information on unit sales, on July 25, 2025. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
