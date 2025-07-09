OTC Markets Group Welcomes Whitecap Resources Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX: WCP; OTCQX: WCPRF), a leading Canadian oil & natural gas company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Whitecap Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WCPRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Whitecap Resources Inc.

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian oil & natural gas company focused on the development of high impact resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Whitecap's objective is to deliver significant returns to shareholders through a combination of profitable organic growth, a sustainable base dividend, opportunistic share repurchases, and investment grade financial strength.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

