

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, The Kroger Co. (KR) is helping families keep cool and save money this summer with a five-day lunch plan for less than $50.



Priced under $2 per child, menus feature turkey pinwheels with cream cheese and salsa, cheese quesadillas with chips and salsa, banana-peanut butter sandwiches with fresh veggies, macaroni & cheese with peas and fruit, and classic grilled cheese with tomato soup and carrots.



To top it off, Kroger's frozen treats start at just $2.79, including mini vanilla sandwiches, orange-cream bars, strawberry-banana ice pops and Neapolitan tubs.



Kr is currently trading at $69.42, down $0.32 or 0.47 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



