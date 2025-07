SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Wednesday rolled out its Buy with Prime service on Dr.Berg Nutritionals' website, allowing U.S.



Prime members to purchase popular supplements like D3 & K2 vitamins, magnesium glycinate, B1+allithiamine, and electrolyte powder directly from DrBerg.com.



AMZN is currently trading at $221.85, up $2.49 or 1.14 percent on the Nasdaq.



