Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
09.07.25 | 15:29
1,440 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4101,72019:50
Dow Jones News
09.07.2025 19:09 Uhr
231 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Jul-2025 / 17:33 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
9 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  9 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         42,939 
 
Highest price paid per share:            128.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             125.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    127.3101p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,653,612 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,653,612) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      127.3101p                       42,939

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
206             128.40          08:12:27         00343791446TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             128.40          08:12:27         00343791447TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             127.60          08:13:52         00343792170TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             127.40          08:26:02         00343798262TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             127.40          08:26:02         00343798263TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             127.40          08:26:20         00343798407TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             127.20          08:26:20         00343798413TRLO1     XLON 
 
266             126.60          08:29:55         00343799953TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             127.60          09:08:34         00343815185TRLO1     XLON 
 
202             127.60          09:08:34         00343815186TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             127.60          09:08:34         00343815187TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             128.60          10:49:02         00343860549TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             128.60          10:57:53         00343864020TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             128.60          11:00:53         00343864451TRLO1     XLON 
 
393             128.60          11:00:53         00343864452TRLO1     XLON 
 
248             128.40          11:04:25         00343864595TRLO1     XLON 
 
1024             128.40          11:04:25         00343864596TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             128.40          11:04:55         00343864615TRLO1     XLON 
 
1057             128.40          11:04:55         00343864616TRLO1     XLON 
 
220             128.40          11:04:55         00343864617TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             128.40          11:04:56         00343864618TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             128.40          11:04:56         00343864619TRLO1     XLON 
 
1293             128.20          11:04:56         00343864620TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             128.20          11:49:47         00343868921TRLO1     XLON 
 
239             128.20          11:49:47         00343868922TRLO1     XLON 
 
397             128.20          11:49:47         00343868923TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             128.00          11:49:47         00343868924TRLO1     XLON 
 
312             128.00          11:49:47         00343868925TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             128.00          11:50:12         00343868948TRLO1     XLON 
 
1240             128.40          12:19:27         00343870431TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             128.00          12:33:03         00343871305TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             128.00          12:33:03         00343871306TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             127.80          13:15:39         00343873268TRLO1     XLON 
 
135             127.80          13:15:39         00343873269TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             127.60          13:15:39         00343873270TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             127.40          13:15:39         00343873271TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             127.20          13:51:30         00343874798TRLO1     XLON 
 
1213             127.20          13:52:03         00343874841TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             127.20          13:52:03         00343874842TRLO1     XLON 
 
1263             127.20          14:31:22         00343876933TRLO1     XLON 
 
240             127.00          14:31:22         00343876934TRLO1     XLON 
 
1236             127.00          14:31:34         00343876997TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.80          14:33:32         00343877150TRLO1     XLON 
 
2516             127.40          14:55:12         00343878940TRLO1     XLON 
 
1886             127.40          14:55:12         00343878941TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             127.40          14:55:12         00343878942TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             127.00          14:55:15         00343878943TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             127.40          14:55:17         00343878944TRLO1     XLON 
 
2400             127.20          14:55:17         00343878945TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             127.20          14:55:17         00343878946TRLO1     XLON 
 
950             127.00          14:55:18         00343878948TRLO1     XLON 
 
1448             127.00          14:55:22         00343878952TRLO1     XLON 
 
950             127.00          14:55:22         00343878953TRLO1     XLON 
 
775             126.80          14:56:01         00343879011TRLO1     XLON 
 
903             126.80          14:56:56         00343879103TRLO1     XLON 
 
574             126.40          15:27:54         00343881287TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             126.40          15:27:54         00343881288TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             126.40          15:27:54         00343881289TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             126.40          15:38:58         00343882401TRLO1     XLON 
 
1411             126.40          15:38:58         00343882402TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             126.40          15:57:50         00343883519TRLO1     XLON 
 
442             126.40          15:57:50         00343883520TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             126.20          16:04:31         00343883874TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             126.20          16:04:31         00343883875TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              126.20          16:04:35         00343883886TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             126.20          16:04:35         00343883887TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             126.00          16:06:36         00343884044TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             126.00          16:06:36         00343884045TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             126.00          16:06:36         00343884046TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             126.00          16:06:37         00343884047TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2025 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

645             125.80          16:06:50         00343884051TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             126.00          16:17:19         00343884714TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  395464 
EQS News ID:  2167710 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2167710&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2025 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
