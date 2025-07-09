Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Jul-2025 / 17:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 9 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 42,939 Highest price paid per share: 128.60p Lowest price paid per share: 125.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.3101p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,653,612 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,653,612) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.3101p 42,939

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 206 128.40 08:12:27 00343791446TRLO1 XLON 386 128.40 08:12:27 00343791447TRLO1 XLON 592 127.60 08:13:52 00343792170TRLO1 XLON 433 127.40 08:26:02 00343798262TRLO1 XLON 174 127.40 08:26:02 00343798263TRLO1 XLON 651 127.40 08:26:20 00343798407TRLO1 XLON 632 127.20 08:26:20 00343798413TRLO1 XLON 266 126.60 08:29:55 00343799953TRLO1 XLON 194 127.60 09:08:34 00343815185TRLO1 XLON 202 127.60 09:08:34 00343815186TRLO1 XLON 578 127.60 09:08:34 00343815187TRLO1 XLON 607 128.60 10:49:02 00343860549TRLO1 XLON 600 128.60 10:57:53 00343864020TRLO1 XLON 200 128.60 11:00:53 00343864451TRLO1 XLON 393 128.60 11:00:53 00343864452TRLO1 XLON 248 128.40 11:04:25 00343864595TRLO1 XLON 1024 128.40 11:04:25 00343864596TRLO1 XLON 159 128.40 11:04:55 00343864615TRLO1 XLON 1057 128.40 11:04:55 00343864616TRLO1 XLON 220 128.40 11:04:55 00343864617TRLO1 XLON 264 128.40 11:04:56 00343864618TRLO1 XLON 242 128.40 11:04:56 00343864619TRLO1 XLON 1293 128.20 11:04:56 00343864620TRLO1 XLON 575 128.20 11:49:47 00343868921TRLO1 XLON 239 128.20 11:49:47 00343868922TRLO1 XLON 397 128.20 11:49:47 00343868923TRLO1 XLON 296 128.00 11:49:47 00343868924TRLO1 XLON 312 128.00 11:49:47 00343868925TRLO1 XLON 149 128.00 11:50:12 00343868948TRLO1 XLON 1240 128.40 12:19:27 00343870431TRLO1 XLON 160 128.00 12:33:03 00343871305TRLO1 XLON 490 128.00 12:33:03 00343871306TRLO1 XLON 464 127.80 13:15:39 00343873268TRLO1 XLON 135 127.80 13:15:39 00343873269TRLO1 XLON 627 127.60 13:15:39 00343873270TRLO1 XLON 628 127.40 13:15:39 00343873271TRLO1 XLON 630 127.20 13:51:30 00343874798TRLO1 XLON 1213 127.20 13:52:03 00343874841TRLO1 XLON 223 127.20 13:52:03 00343874842TRLO1 XLON 1263 127.20 14:31:22 00343876933TRLO1 XLON 240 127.00 14:31:22 00343876934TRLO1 XLON 1236 127.00 14:31:34 00343876997TRLO1 XLON 626 126.80 14:33:32 00343877150TRLO1 XLON 2516 127.40 14:55:12 00343878940TRLO1 XLON 1886 127.40 14:55:12 00343878941TRLO1 XLON 623 127.40 14:55:12 00343878942TRLO1 XLON 118 127.00 14:55:15 00343878943TRLO1 XLON 192 127.40 14:55:17 00343878944TRLO1 XLON 2400 127.20 14:55:17 00343878945TRLO1 XLON 155 127.20 14:55:17 00343878946TRLO1 XLON 950 127.00 14:55:18 00343878948TRLO1 XLON 1448 127.00 14:55:22 00343878952TRLO1 XLON 950 127.00 14:55:22 00343878953TRLO1 XLON 775 126.80 14:56:01 00343879011TRLO1 XLON 903 126.80 14:56:56 00343879103TRLO1 XLON 574 126.40 15:27:54 00343881287TRLO1 XLON 681 126.40 15:27:54 00343881288TRLO1 XLON 628 126.40 15:27:54 00343881289TRLO1 XLON 181 126.40 15:38:58 00343882401TRLO1 XLON 1411 126.40 15:38:58 00343882402TRLO1 XLON 197 126.40 15:57:50 00343883519TRLO1 XLON 442 126.40 15:57:50 00343883520TRLO1 XLON 632 126.20 16:04:31 00343883874TRLO1 XLON 632 126.20 16:04:31 00343883875TRLO1 XLON 85 126.20 16:04:35 00343883886TRLO1 XLON 291 126.20 16:04:35 00343883887TRLO1 XLON 480 126.00 16:06:36 00343884044TRLO1 XLON 119 126.00 16:06:36 00343884045TRLO1 XLON 480 126.00 16:06:36 00343884046TRLO1 XLON 642 126.00 16:06:37 00343884047TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2025 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

645 125.80 16:06:50 00343884051TRLO1 XLON 139 126.00 16:17:19 00343884714TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 395464 EQS News ID: 2167710 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2167710&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2025 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT)