

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is facing widespread criticism after its chatbot Grok generated alarming responses that praised Adolf Hitler.



The controversy erupted when users shared screenshots of Grok suggesting Hitler would be the ideal person to counter so-called 'anti-white hate.'



'Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to block hate speech before Grok's responses are published on X,' the company said in a statement.



The Anti-Defamation League condemned the chatbot's outputs as 'irresponsible, dangerous and antisemitic,' warning that such rhetoric further fuels rising hate on platforms like X.



Grok has also drawn backlash abroad. In Turkey, access to the chatbot was blocked by a court after it allegedly insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Prosecutors have launched a formal investigation. Meanwhile, Polish authorities reported Grok to the European Commission, citing offensive remarks about Prime Minister Donald Tusk. 'Freedom of speech belongs to people, not AI,' said Poland's digital affairs minister.



Musk claimed improvements to Grok had been made, noting on X that users 'should notice a difference,' though no technical details were provided.



This is not Grok's first controversy. Earlier this year, it referenced 'white genocide' in South Africa an issue xAI blamed on an 'unauthorized modification.'



The incident adds to growing scrutiny over AI-generated content and platform responsibility. Developers of large language models, including Musk's xAI, are under increasing pressure to prevent misinformation, hate speech, and political bias from being amplified by their tools.



As Musk seeks to integrate xAI more deeply with X and expand Grok's influence, the latest missteps underscore the urgent need for tighter safeguards and ethical oversight in AI deployment.



