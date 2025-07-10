Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920657 | ISIN: FR0000120578 | Ticker-Symbol: SNW
Tradegate
09.07.25 | 21:48
83,50 Euro
+0,75 % +0,62
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,4783,8009.07.
83,3683,6909.07.
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 02:14 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pomerantz LLP: INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sanofi - SNY

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sanofi ("Sanofi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SNY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sanofi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 30, 2025, Sanofi issued a press release announced mixed data from a Phase 3 program for itepekimab, an antibody therapy targeting the lung disorder chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Although the AERIFY-1 late-stage trial met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful impact, the AERIFY-2 trial failed to reach the same goal.

On this news, Sanofi's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $2.98 per ADR, or 5.69%, to close at $49.37 per ADR on May 30, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/investor-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-1046910

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.