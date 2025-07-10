Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TU4 | ISIN: US5007541064 | Ticker-Symbol: KHNZ
Tradegate
09.07.25 | 21:59
22,575 Euro
+0,07 % +0,015
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,55022,63007:25
22,55022,60007:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KRAFT HEINZ
KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY22,575+0,07 %
NEWPRINCES SPA17,200+1,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.