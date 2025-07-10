Das Instrument TC2A KYG8701T1388 TCL ELECTRONICS HLDGS HD1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.07.2025

The instrument TC2A KYG8701T1388 TCL ELECTRONICS HLDGS HD1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.07.2025



Das Instrument 1EZ FR001400PDG8 EUROPLASMA EO -,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2025

The instrument 1EZ FR001400PDG8 EUROPLASMA EO -,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2025



Das Instrument XSNA US8147853092 SECURITY NATL FINL A DL 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.07.2025

The instrument XSNA US8147853092 SECURITY NATL FINL A DL 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.07.2025



Das Instrument 6BN FR0013270626 MAISON INTL. INFO. EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.07.2025

The instrument 6BN FR0013270626 MAISON INTL. INFO. EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.07.2025





