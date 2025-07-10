ASSA ABLOY acquires Calmell in Spain

STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Calmell, a Spanish manufacturer of smart cards, smart paper tickets and magnetic tickets.

"I am very pleased to welcome Calmell to ASSA ABLOY, an exciting technological addition that will reinforce our current offering within smart cards, and provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Calmell is a fantastic addition to our growing public transportation ecosystem, and we are excited to welcome them to the HID family," says Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID. "Calmell's offering and expertise enable people to get where they need to go, aligning well with our desire to help the world travel more freely."

Calmell was founded in 1920 and has some 100 employees. The main office is located in Barcelona, Spain. Calmell will be part of HID's business area Identification Technologies.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MEUR 29 (approx. MSEK 330) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

