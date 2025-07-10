Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
ASSA ABLOY acquires Calmell in Spain

STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Calmell, a Spanish manufacturer of smart cards, smart paper tickets and magnetic tickets.

"I am very pleased to welcome Calmell to ASSA ABLOY, an exciting technological addition that will reinforce our current offering within smart cards, and provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Calmell is a fantastic addition to our growing public transportation ecosystem, and we are excited to welcome them to the HID family," says Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID. "Calmell's offering and expertise enable people to get where they need to go, aligning well with our desire to help the world travel more freely."

Calmell was founded in 1920 and has some 100 employees. The main office is located in Barcelona, Spain. Calmell will be part of HID's business area Identification Technologies.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MEUR 29 (approx. MSEK 330) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-calmell-in-spain,c4205359

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4205359/3575831.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/assa-abloy-logo-door-3,c3455614

ASSA ABLOY logo door 3

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-calmell-in-spain-302502155.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
