

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF, NDX1.DE), a German-based company that designs, manufactures, and services wind turbines, on Thursday announced that it has received 2,310 MW in project orders, marking an 82% increase from 1,271 MW in the second quarter of 2024.



The company had received orders between April and June for 350 wind turbines across nine countries, with Germany, Türkiye, and Latvia emerging as the largest individual markets.



For the first half of 2025, total orders rose to 4,492 MW, an increase from 3,357 MW a year earlier.



The average selling price per megawatt climbed to 0.97 million euros in the second quarter, compared to 0.96 million euros in the second quarter of 2024.



On Wednesday, Nordex closed trading 3.65% higher at EUR 18.72 on the XETRA.



