

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DCC PLC (DCC.L), a sales, marketing, and support services provider, said on Thursday that its first-quarter operating profit on a continuing basis was in line with expectations and modestly behind the prior year.



'DCC continues to expect that the year ending 31 March 2026 will be a year of good operating profit growth on a continuing basis, strategic progress, and continued development activity,' the company said.



As previously announced, Kevin Lucey, who has been the Chief Financial Officer of DCC Plc, will take up the role of Chief Operating Officer on July 10. Conor Murphy will succeed Kevin as CFO on the same day.



DCC plans to announce its first-half interim results on November 11.



