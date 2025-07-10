Brightcove, the intelligent video engagement company, has today unveiled a bold new chapter in its evolution, signaling a renewed commitment to innovation, customer-centricity and meaningful digital experiences. Backed by new owner Bending Spoons, and incorporating its powerful proprietary AI technology, Brightcove is reimagining its platform to meet the growing demands of both Media and Enterprise customers.

This marks a strategic evolution in how Brightcove approaches product development, balancing cutting-edge innovation with a relentless focus on quality of experience. The company is investing in areas that matter most to its customers, including new AI-powered features developed in-house, enhanced monetization tools, and a more intuitive user experience.

Brightcove's new direction is the result of extensive collaboration with more than 50 customers across industries, geographies, and use cases. These conversations have shaped a product strategy that is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern video teams while delivering measurable business outcomes.

At the heart of this strategy is a dual focus: Innovation and Quality of Experience. These two tracks will be pursued in parallel to ensure Brightcove continues to deliver meaningful improvements for all customers.

Innovation efforts will:

Introduce new features , including ultra-HD live streaming, a native recommendations engine, and a pilot for a native webinar and virtual event platform.

, including ultra-HD live streaming, a native recommendations engine, and a pilot for a native webinar and virtual event platform. Expand Brightcove's AI-powered tools, including automated metadata generation, caption generation, translation and audio dubbing in multiple languages, intelligent video clipping and reformatting to optimize for social publishing, and smart content analysis for precise advertising targeting.

Meanwhile, the Quality of Experience track will:

Refine the core platform through targeted initiatives, such as vertical video support, animated thumbnails, and a comprehensive UX/UI revamp to streamline workflows and enhance usability.

through targeted initiatives, such as vertical video support, animated thumbnails, and a comprehensive UX/UI revamp to streamline workflows and enhance usability. Implement AI features, like predictive buffering and adaptive bitrate optimization, to help ensure smoother playback across devices and networks.

A key enabler of this transformation is Bending Spoons' proprietary AI technology. With a proven track record that includes building fully AI-powered products like Remini, as well as integrating AI features into broader platforms such as Evernote and Meetup, Bending Spoons brings deep technical expertise and a vertically integrated stack that accelerates delivery and ensures seamless integration. These capabilities will empower Brightcove to move faster, build smarter, and deliver a more polished experience from day one.

Luca Ferrari, CEO of Bending Spoons, commented: "At Brightcove, our aim is to deliver a powerful and reliable platform that is deeply aligned with the needs of modern media and enterprise users. We're enthusiastic to bring our new product strategy to life, combining customer insight with Bending Spoons' AI expertise to build a long-term strategy hand-in-hand with our customers."

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons has served a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology businesses, including Brightcove, Evernote, komoot, Meetup, Remini, StreamYard, and WeTransfer. Its products are currently used by around 300 million people each month.

For more information, visit bendingspoons.com.

