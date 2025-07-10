Hisense named global fastest growing soundbar brand in the past 5 years

QINGDAO, China, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, proudly announces that it has been recognized as the global fastest growing soundbar brand in the past 5 years, based on the sell-in volumes of soundbars from 2019 to 2024, according to Futuresource Consulting. This accolade highlights Hisense's commitment to audio innovation, accessible premium performance, and products that resonate with consumers worldwide.

Over the past half-decade, Hisense has cultivated a soundbar portfolio that caters to every listening preference and environment. For those seeking professional-grade clarity, the U Series immerses listeners in studio-caliber sound. The AX Series brings true Dolby Atmos immersion into the home with rich, multidimensional surround audio, while the HS Series deepens dialogue and bass to enhance every television moment.

Industry experts have validated Hisense's rapid ascent. TechRadar hailed the AX5125H for its affordable yet impressive Dolby Atmos performance, and Japan's VGP 2025 awarded the HS2000N the Gold Prize-underscoring Hisense's winning mix of innovation, quality and value.

Now Hisense elevates Atmos soundbar performance to new heights with the introduction of the AX5140Q and AX3120Q. Both models feature Hi-Concerto* technology, which seamlessly synchronizes audio processing between the Hisense TV and Soundbar. Enabled by this innovation, the Soundbar works in tandem with the TV to emit sound simultaneously from both devices, expanding the sound field and delivering a truly immersive surround sound experience. The AX3120Q delivers 3.1.2-channel true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound, enveloping listeners in immersive audio from every direction, while a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer adds thunderous bass that transforms any room into a dynamic stage. The AX5140Q expands on this foundation with a 5.1.4-channel layout and four up-firing speakers to create a 360-degree audio oasis. Wireless rear surround speakers complete the soundscape, delivering height effects and enveloping sound that transports listeners into the heart of every scene. Additionally, the AX5140Q introduces Room Fitting Tuning, an AI-driven feature that analyzes your room's acoustics and automatically optimizes sound to match your specific environment, ensuring precise, personalized audio reproduction.

Both the AX5140Q and AX3120Q integrate effortlessly with Hisense TVs, offering a suite of enhanced features designed to elevate every form of entertainment. Hi-Concerto* unifies sound processing between the Hisense TV and Soundbar, enabling both devices to work simultaneously to expand the sound field and deliver a cohesive, cinema-style surround sound experience. With Game Pro, gamers dive into richly detailed soundscapes that make every in-game action-every explosion, footstep, and victory-feel truly epic. Meanwhile, EzPlay 3.0* empowers users to control sound modes directly through their TV remote, simplifying adjustments to audio and dialogue without the need for multiple remotes or menu dives.

The AX5140Q and AX3120Q will make their debut in Europe this June before rolling out globally. As Hisense's strongest entry yet into the Atmos soundbar arena, these models reinforce the brand's mission to bring immersive, premium audio experiences to living rooms around the world.

Notes *Hi-Concerto and EzPlay 3.0 are only compatible with selected Hisense TV and Soundbar models.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727660/Hisense_AX3120Q.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727661/Hisense_AX5140Q.jpg

