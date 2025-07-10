

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS), a semiconductor company, on Thursday reported a decline in revenue for the second quarter.



For the second quarter, the company recorded revenue of NT$5.735 billion, or $196.6 million, lesser than NT$5.809 billion, or $199.1 million in the same period last year.



For the first quarter, the firm posted revenue of NT$5.532 billion, or $189.6 million.



Further, ChipMOS, said: 'The company noted it is benefitting from increased customer demand and overall market price increases for memory products. Separately, while not a material impact in the most recent period, the company continues to closely monitor the rapidly evolving tariff situation and plans to adjust accordingly to best support its customers based on their exposure to the U.S. market and if the tariffs result in a decrease of demand.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News