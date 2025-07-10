

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.130 billion, or $3.27 per share. This compares with $1.305 billion, or $2.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.370 billion or $2.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $16.648 billion from $16.658 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.130 Bln. vs. $1.305 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.27 vs. $2.01 last year. -Revenue: $16.648 Bln vs. $16.658 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.75 Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 - $6.25



