Higher Grade Copper Mineralization within Broader Mineralized Zone

New Interpretation of Mineralized Horizon to the South Indicates a Significant Flattening of Stratigraphy Enhancing Exploration Potential

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce final drill results from the recently completed (See News Release: March 20, 2025) diamond drill program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario.

This program consisted of seven diamond drill holes totaling 909.5 meters(m) and was successful in extending mineralization to the North (See News Release: May 29, 2025), further defining high grade vein and stringer mineralization at lower contact as well as outlining high grade mineralization at upper and lower contacts of mineralized porphyry. As a result of recent drilling on southern portion of the project, a new interpretation has identified a transition from steeply dipping copper mineralization on the northern portion of the property to becoming shallower or flat lying to the south (See Figure 1).

TX25-035 successfully tested the new interpretation of copper bearing stratigraphy becoming more flat lying within the southern portion of the project area. This new interpretation was aided by hole TX24-025 (See New Release February 27, 2025) which was a vertical hole drilled outside the mineralized envelope to the west returning an intercept of 1.27% copper (Cu) and 3.42 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag) over 7.90 meters (m). These recent results strongly adds to the discovery potential for additional copper mineralization within the western portion of the Tillex Copper Project. This hole (See Figure 1) collared in strongly mineralized graphitic argillite and returned a down hole intercept of 36.3m (42.30-78.60m) of 1.36% Cu and 3.10g/t Ag. Included in this intercept is a higher-grade interval of 2.15% Cu and 2.63g/t Ag over 17.60m (42.30 to 59.90m). Mineralization consists primarily of 0.25 to 8% very fine, pervasively disseminated chalcopyrite, to cross-cutting chalcopyrite stringers hosted primarily within graphitic argillite, with local chalcopyrite within feldspar porphyry as well. Graphitic argillites are strongly folded and clay altered.





Figure 1: Schematic Cross Section 0N, TX25-035

Note: True widths are approximately 75-85% of downhole intercept

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/258357_109ca60564eb0968_002full.jpg

In addition, over limit assays have been received for previously reported holes TX25-29 and 31 (See News Release May 29, 2025). TX25-29 returned assays of 0.47% Lead (Pb) and 0.44% Zinc (Zn) over 10.01m (113.57 - 123.58m). TX25-31 returned assays of 0.26% Pb and 0.51% Zn over 12.9m (78.20 - 91.10m). Both holes were drilled on the northern limits of the Tillex mineralized envelope highlighting the introduction of new Pb and Zn mineralization.

All assays have now been released.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.

Core size in this program was NQ. Samples are cut in half, with half the sample being securely bagged and delivered to the lab for analysis, with the other half retained as a record. All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Samples utilized aqua regia digestion with analysis performed by ICP. Over limits were performed by ICP-OES. As part of the Corporations internal QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

