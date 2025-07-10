Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today that, further to its press release dated June 12, 2024, Appia has earned a further 5.89% legal and beneficial ownership interest in Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda (the "Appia Brasil") the Brazilian company that holds the PCH Project (the "Property") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. Appia now holds 15.89%.

Pursuant to the Quotaholders Agreement among Appia, Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") and Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") dated July 20, 2023 (the "Quotaholders Agreement"), which governs the ongoing exploration and development of the Property, Appia has expended US$2,030,204 pursuant to the Quotaholders Agreement to earn a further 5.89% interest in Appia Brasil. Appia now holds 15.89%.

The 500,000 shares to be issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance. Appia can earn up to a 70% interest in Appia Brasil. Reference is made to the December 4, 2023 press release for further particulars.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 168 million common shares outstanding, 205 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258349

SOURCE: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.