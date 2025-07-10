Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLCG" or the "Corporation"), one of Canada's leading franchisors of mortgage professionals and owner of Newton Connectivity Systems, will release its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on August 7, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Second Quarter 2025 Webcast and Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025 Time: 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Conference Call: Toll Free: 1-833-752-4932; International: 1-647-849-3379 Webcast: Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14112

A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call in the investor section of DLCG's website at www.dlcg.ca.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,500 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258351

SOURCE: Dominion Lending Centres Inc.