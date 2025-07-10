VieCure Expands Precision Oncology Ecosystem Through Strategic Partnership with Guardant Health

New integration brings Guardant Health's complete oncology testing portfolio into the VieCure Halo Intelligence platform, streamlining access to precision diagnostics at the point of care

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / VieCure Inc., pioneer of an intelligent cancer care ecosystem that democratizes precision oncology for community-based practices, today announced a strategic partnership with Guardant Health to embed Guardant's next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based precision oncology tests into the VieCure Halo Intelligence platform. The integration represents the latest expansion of VieCure's AI-based, scalable, and accessible technology, embedding critical testing required for patient diagnosis and advanced treatment.

Through this collaboration, oncology practices using VieCure Halo Intelligence will be able to order and receive results for Guardant tests for therapy selection and recurrence monitoring - including Guardant360® Liquid, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 Tissue, and Guardant Reveal - directly within their clinical workflow. Future phases will expand testing capabilities and enable deeper analytics within the platform. This integration eliminates manual processes and disconnected systems, giving clinicians timely, actionable insights at the point of care.

"We built the Halo Intelligence platform to be the most advanced, open operating system for oncology care," said Michael Power, Chief Executive Officer of VieCure. "Our mission has always been to make precision oncology practical for every provider, in every setting. This partnership with Guardant reinforces that vision by embedding powerful genomic diagnostics into everyday workflows."

The Halo Intelligence platform combines structured clinical data, real-world evidence, and personalized care algorithms to support oncologists in making real-time, evidence-based decisions faster. With Guardant's tests fully integrated, providers gain access to embedded molecular profiling workflows and enhanced clinical decision support, streamlining the path from biomarker discovery to therapeutic action.

"We know that diagnostic testing efficiencies count toward improved patient outcomes. We want to make sure more patients - no matter where they are treated - can access Guardant's precision oncology tests to guide timely and personalized treatment," said Chris Freeman, Chief Commercial Officer, Guardant Health.

"This partnership will make it easier for community oncology practices to access critical genomic testing and streamline the ordering process for cancer care teams."

Guardant's precision oncology tests are now available to the hundreds of providers who rely on the Halo Intelligence platform for real-time oncology insights nationwide. This collaboration marks another step in building an interoperable system that unites diagnostics, clinical data, and therapeutics into one intelligent care experience.

