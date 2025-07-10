Drilling at Rhosgobel, 5 km to the south of the Blackjack gold deposit, continues to intersect RIRGS mineralization with visible gold observed in all holes drilled to date

The 9 holes completed to date at Rhosgobel have outlined gold mineralization for over 250 m along strike, with mineralization extending from surface to a depth of ~350 m, and continues to be open in all directions

Drilling continues to significantly expand known gold mineralization at Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger where several instances of visible gold have been observed in recent drilling

Drilling at Saddle confirms mineralized intrusive sill over a 350 m strike length

Over 15,000 m completed of the ongoing 30,000 m diamond drilling program at RC Gold

Four drill rigs are currently turning at the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger and Rhosgobel targets

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the fully-funded 30,000 metre diamond drill program currently in progress at its 100% owned RC Gold Project located in the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. The drilling is progressing exceptionally well, with over 15,000 metres of this year's drill program already completed. Visible gold continues to be observed in multiple drill holes across all the target areas currently being drilled, namely the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger, and Rhosgobel targets (see Figures 2, 4, 5, 7 and 9).

"The drilling at RC Gold continues to impress with multiple occurrences of visible gold being observed in nearly all the drill holes completed so far this summer at each of the four target areas currently being drilled," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka Gold. "These target areas, namely the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger and Rhosgobel targets, encompass a 3 km x 5 km area within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (see Figure 9). We're particularly encouraged by what we're seeing at Rhosgobel, where visible gold has been noted in each of the 9 drill holes completed to date, from near surface to depths exceeding 300 metres. While assay results are still needed to confirm the extent of gold mineralization, the consistent observations of visible gold in the drill core of these initial step-out holes at Rhosgobel is a strong indicator of the continuity of gold mineralization across this target area and bodes very well for the definition of third intrusion related gold deposit discovery within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex. The endowment of gold-rich mineralization within the CCIC is becoming more apparent as we continue to systematically advance several targets across this large gold system. I've worked on many intrusion-related gold projects during my career and I've never come across a system of this magnitude where an abundance of visible gold mineralization is present in drill core across such a large area. With over half of our 30,000 metre drill program now complete, we eagerly await the assay results from Rhosgobel, along with additional results for the Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger targets and look forward to seeing what the second half of the largest drill program ever conducted at RC Gold reveals."

Figure 1: Examples of visible gold observed at the Rhosgobel, Eiger, Saddle and Blackjack targets. Click the following links to view additional pictures of visible gold from RHOSGOBEL, EIGER, SADDLE and BLACKJACK

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/258380_8a807035948e78b4_002full.jpg

Rhosgobel Target

To date, 9 diamond drill holes have been completed at Rhosgobel since the first 2 holes were drilled late last year, with 7 of those holes totalling 2,326 metres completed this year. Drilling at the Rhosgobel intrusion continues to intersect significant reduced intrusion-related gold system "RIRGS" mineralization associated with sheeted quartz veins cutting the feldspar megacrystic, quartz monzonite intrusion. The mineralization has been traced through drilling for over 250 m along strike and extends from surface to a depth of approximately 350 m below surface, and continues to be open in all directions. All drill holes completed to date in 2025 have contained observations of visible gold (see Figures 1 to 3). Drilling will continue to define the extent of gold mineralization at Rhosgobel. All assays are pending.

Figure 2: Plan map showing the gold-in-soil anomaly and drill hole locations at the Rhosgobel target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/258380_8a807035948e78b4_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross section at Rhosgobel showing instances of visible gold in holes DDRCRG-25-007 and 008. Hole DDRCRG-25-008, which ended in quartz monzonite intrusive, is the deepest hole drilled to date at Rhosgobel. Click HERE to view images of visible gold observed in the drill core from Rhosgobel.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/258380_8a807035948e78b4_004full.jpg

Blackjack and Saddle

At the Blackjack and Saddle targets, 21 holes have been completed this year for a total of 8,334 m. The drill holes completed this year at Blackjack have been targeted to primarily expand the current resource laterally and to depth, with some holes also designed to provide continuity to higher grade mineralization within the resource (eg: 45.0 m of 4.52 g/t gold within 352.8 m of 1.55 g/t gold from hole DDRCCC-25-075, see Company news release dated April 22, 2025).

At Blackjack, all holes have intersected mineralized sheeted veins in both megacrystic quartz monzonite and metasediments, with most holes returning multiple instances of visible gold. Hole DDRCCC-25-099, one of the westernmost holes drilled at Blackjack to date, returned dozens of instances of visible gold from well mineralized megacrystic quartz monzonite (See Figures1, 4 and 5).

At the Saddle Zone, holes have been targeted to expand the extent of mineralization identified in hole DDRCCC-23-054 which returned 84.0 m of 1.21 g/t Au from surface (see company news release dated October 30, 2023). All Saddle holes are within the conceptual pit outline for the Blackjack resource estimate, therefore all gold mineralization with these holes has the potential to expand the current resource. All holes have intersected mineralized sheeted quartz veins within a megacrystic quartz monzonite sill and in the adjacent metasedimentary rock with numerous instances of visible gold noted. The quartz monzonite sill strikes approximately E-W, dips to the north and varies in thickness from 10 to 15 m. It has been defined by drilling over 350 m.

Figure 4: Plan map of the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits showing the location of diamond drill holes to date. Three drill rigs are focused on resource expansion at the Blackjack and Eiger deposits and the first follow-up drilling in the Saddle zone where the largest and strongest gold-in-soil anomaly on the property remains largely undrilled and where DDRCCC-23-054 intersected 84.0 m of 1.21 g/t gold (see news release dated October 30, 2023). Lamprophyre dikes (green lines) define extensional zones including the Blackjack-Saddle-Eiger corridor. Extensional corridors are one of the controls that created pathways for gold-bearing fluid in these mineralized systems.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/258380_8a807035948e78b4_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Plan map of the drilling at the Blackjack and Saddle targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/258380_8a807035948e78b4_006full.jpg

Figure 6: Cross section of drill holes at Blackjack showing instances of visible gold in hole DDRCCC-25-099. Click HERE to view images of visible gold observed in the drill core at Blackjack

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/258380_8a807035948e78b4_007full.jpg

Eiger

At Eiger, 8 holes have been completed so far this year for a total of 3,386 metres drilled. These holes have been planned primarily to expand the current resource to the east, west and to depth (Figure 4). All holes have encountered mineralized sheeted quartz veins in Eiger diorite and in the surrounding metasediment rock and multiple instances of visible gold have been observed. Numerous instances of visible gold have been observed in 6 of the 9 drill holes completed so far this year (see Figures 1, 7 and 8).

Figure 7: Plan map of drilling at the Eiger Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/258380_8a807035948e78b4_008full.jpg

Figure 8: Cross section of the Eiger zone showing instances of visible gold in DDRCCC-25-101. Click HERE to view images of visible gold observed in the drill core at Eiger.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/258380_8a807035948e78b4_009full.jpg

Figure 9: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work in 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6144/258380_8a807035948e78b4_010full.jpg

About the flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption (see News Release July 13, 2022).

As of the end of 2024, the Company has drilled 72 diamond drill holes into this system for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle, Josephine, Rhosgobel and Pukelman zones. The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 metres of 1.34 g/t gold including 124.8 metres of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 metres of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 (see news release dated September 26, 2023) and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold (see news release dated October 21, 2024). Results from DDRCCC-25-075, completed during winter drilling in 2025, produced the best high-grade intercepts drilled to date at Blackjack, returning 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025).

A fully-funded 30,000 metre diamond drilling program planned for 2025 is currently underway at RC Gold.

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 347.49 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (7.00 million ounces)(4) and the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6).

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by the Company.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SITKA GOLD CORP.

"Donald Penner"

President and Director

