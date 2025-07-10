

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) announced that its partner Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (PTHS) has commercially launched ZELSUVMI or berdazimer topical gel 10.3%, the first and only FDA-approved at-home treatment for molluscum contagiosum. Ligand Pharma has earned a $5 million milestone payment from Pelthos following the commercial launch of ZELSUVMI.



Following the completion of the merger between Pelthos Therapeutics and Channel Therapeutics in July 2025, Ligand now owns 56% of Pelthos. Also, under the terms of the license agreement with Pelthos, Ligand is entitled to a 13% royalty on worldwide sales of ZELSUVMI and up to an additional $5 million in commercial sales milestones.



