Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp., (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("EPT", "Energy Plug" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a supply agreement with GGVentures of the Carolinas, LLC ("GGV"), unlocking a new chapter in its North American deployment strategy. The agreement solidifies Energy Plug's and its partner Malahat Battery Technologies Corp.'s ("MBT") strategic foothold in the U.S. energy storage market, beginning with a multi-phase product supply rollout and sustained commission structure.

Under the agreement, GGV-an experienced energy sector venture firm based in South Carolina-will purchase utility-grade energy storage products via Energy Plug and its exclusive supply channel with SEETEL New Energy ("SEETEL"), manufactured at SEETEL's Taiwan-based Aurosi facility. Energy Plug will examine ongoing commissions on all orders facilitated through this relationship and supply service when needed.

GGV brings deep, hands-on operational expertise to the partnership. The firm has led every phase in the lifecycle of large-scale capital projects, including planning, engineering, construction, operations, and decommissioning, with a track record totaling over US$5 billion in global energy and infrastructure project value. Their involvement not only ensures highly professional project execution, but also gives Energy Plug direct access to key U.S. markets, utility relationships, and mission-critical asset development capabilities.

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

Strategic U.S. Entry: First formal supply and sales channel into the U.S., via GGVentures of the Carolinas.

Scalable Product Pipeline: Access to SEETEL New Energy's high-capacity battery production (3GWh annually and expanding), ensuring reliable delivery for both initial and future orders.

Sales Boundary-Free: The agreement explicitly enables unbounded U.S. sales, allowing Energy Plug and its partners to pursue large-scale utility, commercial, and municipal projects nationwide.

Support and Integration: GGV, MBT, and EPT will collaborate on sales engineering,customer support, and system commissioning to ensure successful integration of SEETEL's energy storage technologies.

High-Level Commitment: The parties have committed to multi-stage shipment logistics, customized quality control benchmarks, and joint problem-solving for rapid delivery and support.

This agreement represents a critical step in scaling Energy Plug's battery pipeline across U.S. territories, aligning with increasing federal incentives and commercial demand for resilient, grid secure solutions. The collaboration also builds upon the Company's Malahat Nation-backed Indigenous leadership, offering not just best-in-class battery tech, but socially responsible energy innovation.

"This agreement establishes our first active U.S. distribution and deployment channel," said Paul Dickson, CEO of Energy Plug. "It accelerates our goal of becoming a continental leader in secure, utility-scale storage, and it does so with partners who share our values around clean energy, sovereignty, and innovation."

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a leader in secure and resilient energy storage solutions, advancing next-generation battery technologies for residential, commercial, and utility applications. The Company is committed to enhancing grid stability, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy adoption, working in collaboration with leading technology firms, government agencies, and Indigenous communities.

For more information, visit https://energyplug.com .

Contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, unce1tainties and other factors that may cause Energy Plug Technologies Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility för the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258345

SOURCE: Energy Plug Technologies Corp.