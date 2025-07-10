Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors: E-Cite Motors Unleashes Next-Gen Driveline for Its American EV Sportscars Touting 26,000 RPM and 4,000 NM of Torque

The leap in motor performance is matched by an equally dramatic upgrade in battery technology.

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Innovative EV Technologies, Inc., formerly VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTCID:VAPR) an innovative low-volume automobile manufacturer proudly announces a dramatic upgrade to the electric driveline of its American sportscar lineup, shattering the performance of the previous motor and battery system.

E-Cite will deploy this upgraded motor and battery across its entire upcoming sports car range. The EV-GT (a two-seat targa top sports car), the EV-C3 (a classic inspired by an American icon), and the newly announced EV-DT (a modernized all-electric homage to the 1954 Kaiser-Darrin roadster) all which share a proprietary modular aluminum chassis and electric driveline architecture. By designing a common platform, E-Cite can rapidly integrate the new motor and battery into multiple models with minimal re-engineering. This strategy yields breathtaking performance and ultra-responsive handling across the lineup, while streamlining development. Each model retains its unique styling and character, but under the skin they benefit from the same high-performance DNA.

This cutting-edge overhaul features a new Zero Emissions electric driveline that is not only smaller and lighter but boosts peak motor speed from 12,000 RPM (in the previously sourced IDM 190) to 20,000 RPM in the base model, and up to an astonishing 26,000 RPM in the performance version. Paired with dual advanced ZED battery packs combining for an impressive 90 kw (up from 80 kWh in the previous Kore modules), E-Cite's American EV sportscars are about to redefine high performance with mind-blowing 4,000 Nm of torque and blistering acceleration, all while significantly reducing charging times.

E-Cite's newly upgraded Zero Emissions electric motor delivers impressive performance for a road-going vehicle. This new high-tech permanent-magnet motor produces 4,000 NM of instantaneous torque and 210 kW of peak power in a compact integrated package weighing a mere 85 kg. The torque output is several times greater than that of most combustion engines, and the rev ceiling has more than doubled, enabling sustained power at ultra-high RPM.

E-Cite has effectively leapt ahead of both legacy internal-combustion and modern electric competitors. The result is an electric driveline that provides instantaneous, gut-punching acceleration and an impressive top-end. The smaller, lighter motor also improves vehicle handling and weight distribution.

"The new motor's RPM increase from 12k to 20k (and 26k in our top model) is a game-changer," said Barry Henthorn, CEO of E-Cite Motors. "It allows the car both explosive launch and higher top speed, delivering blistering performance at all ranges - all in a compact unit that weighs a fraction of a conventional engine. The instantaneous 4,000 Nm of torque is truly mind-blowing, and it arrives with the immediacy only an EV can provide." E-Cite's sportscars will harness this torque through advanced traction control to ensure that power gets down to the pavement, resulting in unparalleled acceleration without sacrificing drivability.

The leap in motor performance is matched by an equally dramatic upgrade in battery technology. E-Cite's new dual battery pack is built on a Zero Emissions system, replacing the prior 80 kWh Kore modules. The battery architecture is renowned as one of the most advanced EV batteries in the world allowing higher density in a lighter package resulting in more energy being stored while reducing weight. In practical terms, E-Cite crammed an additional 10 kWh (12.5% increase in capacity) into the same space while reducing weight, unlocking more range and power.

Fast charging has also improved significantly.

E-Cite's lightweight aluminum chassis was engineered from the outset to accommodate various powertrains and battery configurations. This foresight allowed the company to pivot quickly to the newer cells once they became available, without needing a complete platform redesign. The chassis' modular battery tray fits the new pack with ease, and the mounting for the drive unit was designed to handle different motor sizes and outputs.

"Our revolutionary chassis was built with adaptability in mind," explained Gene Langmesser, COO and legendary auto designer at E-Cite. "It's the secret sauce that lets us drop in new motors or batteries on the fly, whether it's an entry-level setup or a 1,500+ horsepower hypercar configuration. In this case, upgrading from our previous systems to the new 20k-26k RPM motor and higher-density pack was very feasible, and all three of our sports cars will reap the benefits immediately." By sharing core components, the EV-GT, EV-C3, and EV-DT will all launch with the full might of E-Cite's latest technology, allowing the company to deliver cutting-edge performance in condensed time while keeping costs in check.

Beyond the raw numbers, E-Cite Motors underscores that its greatest strength is agility. As a next-generation, low-volume manufacturer, E-Cite can innovate and iterate far faster than legacy OEMs bogged down by bureaucracy and outdated processes. The company's business model confers several distinct advantages:

With this major driveline upgrade, E-Cite Motors is not just chasing numbers, it's inspiring a new generation of American performance cars. These EV sportscars encapsulate what the brand stands for: innovation, agility, and emotion.

About E-Cite Motors Group

E-Cite Motors Group is redefining the American automobile by producing premium electric vehicles that combine timeless design with groundbreaking performance. Unlike traditional automakers, E-Cite uses a modular EV platform that allows for rapid development, high efficiency, and reduced environmental impact. For more information, visit www.ecitemotors.com.

