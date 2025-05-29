Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors: E-Cite Motors Approved for Upgrade to OTCID Tier - Ticker Symbol to Transition to on July 1st, 2025

E-Cite has met all requirements and has been officially approved to upgrade from the "Pink Current" tier to the "OTCID" tier on the OTC Markets platform.

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors Group, formerly known as VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VAPR), a next-generation low-volume electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has met all requirements and has been officially approved to upgrade from the "Pink Current" tier to the "OTCID" tier on the OTC Markets platform.

As part of this advancement, the Company's ticker symbol will officially transition to (OTCID: VAPR) on July 1st, 2025, reflecting its new status. The stock will continue to trade without interruption, and no action is required by shareholders as a result of the change.

The OTCID (Over-the-Counter Integrated Disclosure) is a new market tier introduced by OTC Markets Group, set to replace the current Pink Current tier starting July 1, 2025 for Companies that meet the new standards and disclosure requirements. Companies that do not meet the new requirements will be downgraded.

"Upgrading to the OTCID tier is more than a technical milestone, it's a reflection of our long-term commitment to building value for our shareholders and positioning ourselves as a credible leader in the EV revolution. It lays the foundation for deeper investor confidence and broader market reach as we aggressively scale operations." said Barry Henthorn, CEO of E-Cite Motors Group.

This significant milestone marks a major step forward in the company's growth trajectory and transparency, enhancing visibility and credibility in the eyes of institutional and retail investors alike.

Strategic Importance of the Upgrade

The move to the OTCID tier demonstrates E-Cite's commitment to greater financial transparency, increased investor communications, and enhanced regulatory compliance. It also unlocks expanded capabilities for investor outreach and digital profile management, allowing E-Cite to more effectively showcase its innovations and market position to a global investment audience.

"This upgrade reflects the hard work and operational discipline we've implemented across all areas of our business," said Gene Langmesser, COO of E-Cite Motors Group. "It positions us for broader exposure, improved market perception, and stronger investor confidence as we continue to disrupt the automotive space."

What This Means for Investors

The OTCIQ upgrade opens the door to a broader class of institutional and sophisticated investors who require a higher level of disclosure and access. It also signals that E-Cite Motors is not only executing on its EV vision but is doing so with the infrastructure and integrity investors demand. The upgrade to the OTCID tier is a significant step in E-Cite's evolution, increasing transparency, credibility, and access to institutional and retail investors seeking greater disclosure and corporate engagement. It positions the Company alongside more established and investor-focused public entities while supporting its mission to redefine the electric vehicle space.

E-Cite's Recent Accomplishments

E-Cite's elevation comes amid a string of strategic achievements, including:

Accelerated U.S. Manufacturing Initiatives: E-Cite has begun expanding its domestic production footprint, including sourcing and assembling key components in the U.S., capitalizing on favorable trade and tariff developments.

Innovative Vehicle Platform Exempt from Traditional Regulatory Hurdles: Thanks to a special low-volume vehicle designation, E-Cite can bring cutting-edge models to market significantly faster and at lower cost than traditional OEMs.

Expanding Product Line: The company is actively developing multiple electric vehicle models, RJ, RT, and GT series, tailored for modern performance, safety, and sustainability.

Partnership Leverage: E-Cite continues to benefit from strategic alliances that support both innovation and scale.

Unlike conventional automakers, E-Cite Motors operates under a specialized low-volume vehicle manufacturing exemption. This designation allows the Company to develop and bring new vehicles to market much faster and at significantly lower cost, bypassing many of the expensive and time-consuming regulatory hurdles faced by legacy OEMs.

E-Cite's platform is engineered to be modular, scalable, and regulatory-efficient, providing the flexibility to respond rapidly to consumer demand and market trends while reducing capital requirements and time to market.

About E-Cite Motors (Innovative EV Technologies, Inc.)

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc., doing business as E-Cite Motors, is a publicly traded company based in Bothell, Washington, developing state-of-the-art electric vehicles that incorporate the latest technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. As an approved low-volume vehicle manufacturer, E-Cite leverages a revolutionary modular chassis and special regulatory exemptions to produce affordable, high-performance EVs on accelerated timelines. By combining modern electric powertrain innovation with classic design inspirations, E-Cite Motors aims to deliver uniquely appealing vehicles to the market while driving the revival of American automotive manufacturing.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn - CEO

ceo@ecitemotors.com

SOURCE: Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/e-cite-motors-approved-for-upgrade-to-otcid-tier-ticker-symbol-to-tran-1033251