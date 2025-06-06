Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors: E-Cite Motors RJ9 Truck Redefines the EV Market with 900-Mile Range, Rapid Charging, and Unrivaled Luxury - Surpassing Tesla, Rivian, and Legacy OEMs

The RJ9 not only delivers a groundbreaking 900-mile total range, the highest of any production pickup, electric or gas, but does so while offering an unprecedented level of luxury, comfort, and driving intelligence never before seen in the truck category.

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Innovative EV Technologies, Inc., formerly VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTCPINK:VAPR) an innovative low-volume automobile manufacturer, today announced that its' RJ9 has raised the bar for the entire truck industry releasing specifications of the all-new RJ9 Truck. The RJ9 not only delivers a groundbreaking 900-mile total range, the highest of any production pickup, electric or gas, but does so while offering an unprecedented level of luxury, comfort, and driving intelligence never before seen in the truck category.

Built on E-Cite's proprietary architecture and powered by an extended-range electric system modeled after an advanced EREV platform, the RJ9 Truck pairs a 40.06 kWh battery with a 1.5L onboard generator for a seamless blend of electric performance and long-distance usability. And while the industry scrambles to catch up on range and charging, E-Cite has gone further, creating a premium interior cabin and ride that rivals luxury sedans and outshines all other trucks.

"The RJ Truck is not just more capable than any EV or ICE pickup, it's more refined," said Gene Langmesser, COO of E-Cite Motors. "We've engineered a truck that hauls like a beast, drives like a sports car, charges in minutes, and pampers you like a luxury suite. No one else comes close."

Unmatched Range and Charging Capabilities

900 miles total range (electric + generator)

140 miles in pure EV mode

DC Fast Charging: 20% to 80% in just 26 minutes

Max DC Charge Rate: 125 kW

Acceleration: 0-62 mph in under 5 seconds

Dual-motor AWD and regenerative braking standard

Unrivaled Interior Comfort - Luxury Without Compromise

Drawing from blended technologies of E-Cites OEM strategic partners, coupled with its unique regulatory advantages, the RJ9 Truck offers a suite of comfort and entertainment features previously reserved for high-end executive sedans:

Zero-Gravity Seats with Multi-mode massaging and fully adjustable for optimal spine alignment and fatigue relief

Heated and Ventilated Front and Rear Seats, Climate-adaptive seating for all passengers, ideal for all seasons

Premium Nappa Leather Interior, Hand-stitched surfaces with contrast piping for an elegant, upscale aesthetic

Panoramic Sunroof, full-roof glass for an open-air experience

Intelligent Cockpit with Dual 15.6" Displays, Driver command center and entertainment hub with real-time vehicle diagnostics, maps, and streaming content

Smart Ambient Lighting, Customizable LED mood lighting in multiple zones

12-Speaker Immersive Sound System, Hi-fidelity surround audio optimized for a spacious cabin

Active Noise Cancellation, Whisper-quiet ride with intelligent road noise suppression

"In the RJ Truck, you won't just drive farther, you'll enjoy every mile more, it's the only vehicle where you can go from jobsite to long haul to luxury escape without switching cars." stated Bary Henthorn E-Cites CEO.

RJ Truck vs. The Field - No Contest

Truck Range Fast Charging Luxury Features E-Cite RJ Truck (EREV) AWD 900 miles 125 kW / 26 min Massage seats, full cabin HVAC, dual displays, Nappa leather Tesla Cybertruck AWD 340 miles 250 kW / 30 min Sparse, utilitarian cabin Rivian R1T Max Pack 410 miles 200 kW / 40 min Adventure-focused, limited rear comfort Ford F-150 Lightning ER 320 miles 155 kW / 41 min Conventional Ford interior Silverado EV (Est.) 450 miles 350 kW / 30 min Basic comfort, under development Ford F-150 (Gas) 700 miles Fuel in 5 mins Traditional cabin Ram 1500 EcoDiesel 850 miles Fuel in 5 mins Mid-grade trim comfort

Engineered Smarter, Built Faster

E-Cite's RJ Truck is produced under a low-volume manufacturing exemption, allowing it to bypass traditional crash-testing delays while still meeting safety and regulatory requirements. Combined with a modular, scalable architecture and direct-to-consumer/boutique dealer sales model, E-Cite brings Innovative EVs to market faster and more efficiently than any traditional OEM.

About E-Cite Motors:

E-Cite Motors (formerly VaporBrands International, OTCPINK:VAPR, upgrading to OTCID:VAPR on July 1, 2025) is a next-generation electric vehicle manufacturer redefining how vehicles are designed, produced, and delivered. With a mission to create efficient, luxurious, and environmentally superior vehicles, E-Cite is poised to lead the EV evolution through innovation, agility, and intelligent design.

www.ecitemotors.com (OTCPINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell, WA that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric and ICE vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. Innovative (VAPR) acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

