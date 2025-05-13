Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors: E-Cite Motors Surges Ahead Following President Trump's Landmark Trade Deal - Investor Confidence Increases

A remarkable boost in business momentum as the immediate effects of President Donald J. Trump's successful trade negotiations ripple through the economy.

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / E-Cite Motors (Innovative EV Technologies, Inc.)(OTC PINK:VAPR) an innovative low-volume automobile manufacturer, following up from last week's declaration of a strategic expansion of its U.S.-based manufacturing and sourcing operations. Today announced a remarkable boost in business momentum as the immediate effects of President Donald J. Trump's successful trade negotiations ripple through the economy. In the wake of a newly forged trade agreements, the company reports a dramatic shift in investor sentiment from a cautious "wait-and-see" approach to one of enthusiastic confidence. This surge in optimism is opening new funding opportunities, accelerating supplier partnerships, and clearing long-standing hurdles for the innovative electric vehicle manufacturer.

Key Impacts from Improved Trade Climate:

Investor Confidence Skyrockets: Financial markets have welcomed the trade deal with a strong rally - the S&P 500 jumped 3% in early trading yesterday on the news, reflecting newfound optimism among investors that the easing of trade tensions will benefit businesses and supply chains. E-Cite has directly felt this change, as wary stakeholders now turn bullish, eager to support the company's growth plans.

Capital Availability Improves: As confidence soars, capital that was on the sidelines from Investors are increasingly willing to deploy funds, giving E-Cite access to financing that had previously been on hold. This improved access to capital enables the company to fast-track product development and scale operations to meet rising demand.

Supply Chain & Manufacturing Accelerate: The clarity provided by the trade agreement has "unshackled" supply chains and is reviving manufacturing activity. E-Cite reports that negotiations with key suppliers and manufacturing partners have accelerated virtually overnight, with new opportunities emerging that were previously stalled by tariff uncertainties. Component procurement deals are being finalized at a record pace, positioning the company to streamline production.

American Auto Industry Revitalized: The broader U.S. automotive sector is poised for a revival under the improved trade terms. Industry analysts note that recent trade policies, including the USMCA, incentivize automakers to expand domestic production and invest in U.S. facilities. E-Cite Motors is joining this renaissance, expecting a more robust domestic supply of parts and a supportive market for its American-made electric vehicles.

Red Tape Relief: Optimism persists that long-standing regulatory red tape and manufacturing restrictions are finally being lifted. The Trump Administration's push to eliminate burdensome, outdated regulations - rules that have been driving up costs and undermining manufacturing competitiveness - is clearing the way for manufacturers. E-Cite is already seeing a reduction in bureaucratic hurdles, simplifying compliance and speeding up its go-to-market timeline.

Government Exemption Boost: In addition, E-Cite Motors has secured a special exemption from the U.S. government that dramatically lowers its production costs and shortens its time to market. By officially qualifying under the Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015, E-Cite can bring new vehicles to market in a fraction of the time (well under three years, versus the 3-5 year timelines typical for larger automakers) and at far lower development cost. This unique regulatory advantage translates into unprecedented potential return on investment (ROI) for the company and its shareholders.

Barry Henthorn, CEO of E-Cite Motors, praised the changing landscape and its impact on the company and industry: "Thanks to President Trump's successful trade negotiations, many of the obstacles that have long held back innovative companies like ours are rapidly disappearing," said Henthorn. "This new landscape is fueling unprecedented optimism for E-Cite. We now have easier access to capital, faster supply chain agreements, and fewer regulatory hurdles. We are incredibly grateful for this positive shift, and we're confident that not only will E-Cite benefit, but the entire American automotive industry can thrive in this environment."

With these tailwinds, E-Cite Motors is moving swiftly to capitalize on the momentum. The company is fast-tracking final supply chain agreements and ramping up its manufacturing schedule to accelerate delivery of its electric vehicle lineup. Management anticipates that the confluence of enthusiastic investors, streamlined regulations, and cost-saving exemptions will allow E-Cite to bring its vehicles to market ahead of schedule, yielding exceptional ROI and shareholder value as the company enters this new growth phase.

About E-Cite Motors (Innovative EV Technologies, Inc.)

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc., doing business as E-Cite Motors, is a publicly traded company based in Bothell, Washington, developing state-of-the-art electric vehicles that incorporate the latest technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. As an approved low-volume vehicle manufacturer, E-Cite leverages a revolutionary modular chassis and special regulatory exemptions to produce affordable, high-performance EVs on accelerated timelines. By combining modern electric powertrain innovation with classic design inspirations, E-Cite Motors aims to deliver uniquely appealing vehicles to the market while driving the revival of American automotive manufacturing.

Barry Henthorn - ceo@ecitemotors.com

