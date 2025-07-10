Anzeige
Whirlpool Corp. and City of Benton Harbor Continue Park Revitalization for Fourth Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Whirlpool Corporation celebrated its fourth annual "Day of Impact' with over 50 employees and elected officials volunteering to make improvements to Morton Park in Benton Harbor, Mich. Located just outside the Benton Harbor Arts District, Morton Park was chosen in close collaboration with the City of Benton Harbor and other local organizations due to its strong legacy in the community.

"Benton Harbor is not only where Whirlpool Corporation was founded over 100 years ago, it is also the place many of our employees call home," said Jim Peters, Whirlpool Corporation's chief financial and administrative officer. "Collaborating with the City of Benton Harbor to update a shared space like Morton Park is one small way we can show this community how much it means to us."

Some highlights of the work being done at Morton Park include:

  • New fountain with benches

  • New sidewalks throughout the park

  • Installed new flower beds

  • New landscaping and trees

  • New picnic tables and park sign

  • Updated benches

  • New flag pole with flag

"Morton Park is a cornerstone of Benton Harbor, and the improvements made will ensure it remains a vibrant space for future generations," said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad. "Our ongoing partnership to uplift these vital community spaces is a testament to what we can achieve together-they are the heart of our city and crucial to our collective well-being in Benton Harbor."

Whirlpool Corporation's "Day of Impact" initiative began in 2021, with revitalizations of Union Park completed in 2022, June Woods Park in 2023 and Charles Yarbrough Park in 2024.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As theonly major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whirlpool-corp.-and-city-of-benton-harbor-continue-park-revitalization-1047595

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
