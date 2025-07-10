

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics (STM) and Metalenz announced a new license agreement. The agreement broadens ST's capability to use Metalenz IP to produce advanced metasurface optics while leveraging ST's technology and manufacturing platform combining 300mm semiconductor and optics production, test and qualification. The new license agreement aims to address the growing market opportunity for metasurface optics.



'Our agreement with STMicroelectronics has the potential to further fast-track the adoption of metasurfaces from their origins at Harvard to adoption by market leading consumer electronics companies,' said Rob Devlin, co-founder and CEO of Metalenz.



