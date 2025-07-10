Anzeige
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Alstom S.A.: All resolutions approved at the 10 July 2025 Combined Shareholders' Meeting

10 July 2025 - Alstom's Combined Shareholders' Meeting took place 10 July 2025, under the Chairmanship of Mr. Philippe Petitcolin, and was broadcasted live on Alstom's website.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was an opportunity for Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chief Executive Officer, to review the highlights of the 2024/25 fiscal year and to present a focus on Alstom's Avelia High Speed train to the Shareholders, in the presence of Mr. Jean-Pierre Farandou, CEO of SNCF group. Mr. Bernard Delpit, Chief Financial Officer, presented the financial results of the 2024/25 fiscal year, and Mr. Kevin Cogo, Chief Strategy Officer, shared developments in the Group's Climate Strategy.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved all the proposed resolutions, including the annual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025, the remuneration policies for the corporate officers and their remuneration for past year as well as all the resolutions related to the delegations of authority and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors.

In the absence of any Board of Directors' mandate expiring at the outcome of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting, Alstom's Board of Directors remains composed of 12 Directors: Mr. Philippe Petitcolin*, who is the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mario Orlando Campo (Director representing employees), Bpifrance Investissement*, represented by Mr. José Gonzalo, Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, represented by Ms. Kim Thomassin, Ms. Bi Yong Chungunco*, Ms. Clotilde Delbos*, Ms. Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy*, Mr. Claude Mandart (Director representing employees), Mr. Baudouin Prot*, Ms. Sylvie Rucar* and Mr. Jay Walder*.

The Board of Directors also includes an Observer, Mr. Edouard Ringuet.

The Board of Directors is composed of 50% women and 80% independent Directors**.

*Independent Director
**Excluding Directors representing employees and the Observer

ALSTOM and Avelia are trademarks of the Alstom Group.




 About Alstom

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025. For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

Contacts Press:
Philippe MOLITOR - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79
philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com



Thomas ANTOINE - Tel.: +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60
thomas.antoine@alstomgroup.com



Investor relations:
Cyril GUERIN - Tel: +33 (0) 6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com



Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0) 75 88 02 27 44
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com



Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com



Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0) 6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

