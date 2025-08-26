Alstom S.A.: Alstom to supply trains, signalling solutions and maintenance for Mumbai Metro Line 4

39 driverless Metropolis trainsets will be manufactured in India at Alstom's Sri City factory.

Urbalis Forward CBTC signalling will significantly reduce travel time, traffic congestion, and CO2 emissions.

Five years of maintenance services will ensure the metro fleet and signalling has the highest availability and reliability.





26 August 2025 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been commissioned to supply 234 Metropolis metro cars (39 trainsets of 6 cars each) and Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system with five years of maintenance service, by Larsen & Toubro Limited, India. The total value for the supply of these products, solutions and services amounts to a few hundred million euros for Alstom. Larsen & Toubro India was recently awarded the contract by Mumbai Metro Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to provide Integrated Systems Package for Mumbai Metro Line 4 (Green Line), which includes rolling stock, CBTC signalling and train control, telecommunication, platform screen doors, and depot machinery & plant with five years of maintenance. L&T has partnered with Alstom for the rolling stock and signalling system with five years of maintenance.

Mumbai Metro's Line 4 is a 35.3 km elevated corridor between Wadala in Central Mumbai and Kasarvadavali in Thane with 32 stations. It will be one of the longest metro lines in the city, and provide connectivity to the existing Eastern Express Highway, Monorail and other lines of Mumbai Metro.

Speaking on the occasion, Ling Fang, Region President, APAC, Alstom said, "We are honoured to be chosen for the prestigious Mumbai Metro Line 4 project, further strengthening our long-standing association with the city of Mumbai. Alstom-built trains and signalling solutions are already serving on other Mumbai Metro lines. This ambitious new project presents more opportunities for us to provide best-in-class solutions to the commuters and contribute to elevating the financial capital's infrastructure".

Under the 'Make in India' initiative, all 39 Metropolis trainsets, each with a 6-car configuration, will be designed at Alstom's engineering centre in Bangalore, Karnataka, manufactured at Alstom's state-of-the-art Sri City facility, in Andra Pradesh; propulsion will be manufactured at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and bogies at Savli, Gujarat. The Sri City facility has an annual capacity of producing 480 cars and a strong portfolio of delivering trainsets for several domestic and international metro projects, including driverless trainsets for Mumbai's Aqua Line, Delhi Phase IV and Chennai Phase II, as well as Montreal and Sydney.

Alstom is a strong leader in the mass transit market and stands as the undisputed leader in CBTC technology worldwide. The company has over 30 years of expertise in radio CBTC and has been chosen for 190 CBTC metro lines, with over 90 lines in operation, worldwide. In India, 18 metro lines are currently equipped or underway with Alstom's world-class signalling solutions.

Alstom has a long-standing contribution to Mumbai's metro network with the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line train and signalling solutions provided by Alstom. Now under commercial operations, the Aqua Line is one of the longest underground metro lines in the country, with Alstom's driverless Metropolis trains transporting more than 1.6 million passengers per day. In addition, Alstom is also providing Signalling & Telecom solutions for Mumbai Line 2 & 7 and Signalling for Line 7A & 9.

More about the Rolling Stock

These driverless trains will feature a unique design and offer passenger comfort and accessibility, incorporating interior airflow cooling, wheelchair access, and bike racks. Reliable components will guarantee high performance and safety, including electrical braking and cybersecurity measures.

Alstom will also provide FlexCare Perform maintenance services for five years to ensure fleet for Mumbai Metro runs safely and reliably day after day. Alstom's scope includes comprehensive maintenance for the 234 Metropolis cars.

More about the Signalling solutions

At the core is Alstom's world leading CBTC technology, enabling driverless operation, offering an exceptional level of service across the combined line length of 35.3 kms. This project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the city by minimising travel time, reducing CO2 emissions, and making a substantial contribution to the expanding public infrastructure of India's Financial Capital. Alstom's rail cyber security solution, backed by a secure and certified development process, will deliver an efficient answer to emerging cyber threats by safeguarding the backbone of modern transportation.

Alstom's CBTC Urbalis, a solution developed at our Bangalore site with 1,000+ engineers for deployment of various solutions worldwide, will also offer the highest Grade of Automation (GoA4), which is commonly known as the 'driverless technology'. Alstom's Urbalis Vision platform will be set up at the integrated Operation Control Centre (OCC), being built at Mandale depot and the backup Control Centre (BCC) located at Mogharpada which will serve as a command centre to control and monitor all train operations. The onboard automatic train control will interface with the Metropolis Rolling Stock manufactured by Alstom, managing the headway and safety of 39 trains in a 6-car configuration each. Alstom will also provide maintenance services for five years to ensure fleet for Mumbai Metro runs safely and reliably day after day.

Alstom stands at the forefront of urban mobility with its market-leading Metropolis metros, serving over 80 customers worldwide. Alstom is also the market leader in rail services, supporting customers over the entire asset lifecycle with the broadest portfolio of services solutions and a leader in CBTC with over 30 years of expertise and 190 metro lines in 32 countries.

About Alstom

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

About Alstom in India

Alstom is the only multinational sustainable mobility provider in India, to have a comprehensive portfolio of offerings to meet customer specific needs, from cost-efficient mass-market platforms to high-end technological innovations. Synonymous with the country's 'Rail Revolution', Alstom continues to be a strategic partner in supporting India's freight revolution and passenger movement. With 6 industrial sites and 5 major engineering centres, the company not only caters to domestic project needs, but also delivers for many international projects. Supporting the government's modernisation initiatives, Alstom has been at the forefront of introducing several breakthrough technologies in India with world class rolling stock, rail equipment & infrastructure, signalling and services. Fully aligned with the country's vision of Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Alstom remains deeply committed to strengthening its local sourcing and supply chain ecosystem.





