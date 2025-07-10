DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: MTI DRIVES FURTHER GROWTH IN THE HYDROPOWER MARKET

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: MTI DRIVES FURTHER GROWTH IN THE HYDROPOWER MARKET 10-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEFENSE and energy MTi drives further growth in the hydropower market FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that its defense and energy subsidiary, MTI, has enjoyed strong commercial momentum in the hydropower turbines segment so far this year, with total order intake at end-June 2025 amounting to EUR4.6 million. FIGEAC AÉRO is capitalising on MTI's extensive expertise in the strategic hydropower and nuclear energy sectors as part of its PILOT 28 plan aimed at further specialising its production facilities. Besides its progress in the nuclear energy segment1, MTI has had a particularly strong first half in the hydropower segment with order intake for turbines totalling EUR4.6 million at 30 June 2025, of which over EUR4 million expected to be recorded as revenue this financial year. In addition to hitting a new record high, such strong business activity mid-way through the year clearly points to healthy full-year momentum as order intake so far has already exceeded the EUR4 million level reached for the whole of last year (when MTI's total revenue came to EUR10.8 million). MTI is also benefitting from a particularly vibrant hydropower renovation market as over 1,000 hydropower plants are to be renovated in France over the next ten years; its sales pipeline in this segment is therefore worth several million euros. Renowned for its expertise in high value-added products in strategic and growth segments, MTI thus faces an extremely bright future. The commercial momentum currently underway means that MTI can expect further profitable revenue growth in the double digits this financial year and beyond, all of which will bring the Group closer to achieving the financial targets set out in its PILOT 28 plan. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events -- 3 September 2025: revenue for the first quarter of full year 2025/26 -- 5 November 2025: revenue for the second quarter of full year 2025/26 About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Defense and energy - MTI strengthens its position on nuclear | Figeac Aero =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250710_commandes YTD turbines hydro MTI_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2168112 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

