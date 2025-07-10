Anzeige
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280
FIGEAC AÉRO: MTI DRIVES FURTHER GROWTH IN THE HYDROPOWER MARKET

FIGEAC AÉRO: MTI DRIVES FURTHER GROWTH IN THE HYDROPOWER MARKET 
10-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
DEFENSE and energy 
 
MTi drives further growth in the hydropower market 
 
  
 
  
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that its defense 
and energy subsidiary, MTI, has enjoyed strong commercial momentum in the hydropower turbines segment so far this year, 
with total order intake at end-June 2025 amounting to EUR4.6 million. 
 
  
 
FIGEAC AÉRO is capitalising on MTI's extensive expertise in the strategic hydropower and nuclear energy sectors as part 
of its PILOT 28 plan aimed at further specialising its production facilities. 
 
Besides its progress in the nuclear energy segment1, MTI has had a particularly strong first half in the hydropower 
segment with order intake for turbines totalling EUR4.6 million at 30 June 2025, of which over EUR4 million expected to be 
recorded as revenue this financial year. In addition to hitting a new record high, such strong business activity 
mid-way through the year clearly points to healthy full-year momentum as order intake so far has already exceeded the 
EUR4 million level reached for the whole of last year (when MTI's total revenue came to EUR10.8 million). 
 
MTI is also benefitting from a particularly vibrant hydropower renovation market as over 1,000 hydropower plants are to 
be renovated in France over the next ten years; its sales pipeline in this segment is therefore worth several million 
euros. 
 
Renowned for its expertise in high value-added products in strategic and growth segments, MTI thus faces an extremely 
bright future. The commercial momentum currently underway means that MTI can expect further profitable revenue growth 
in the double digits this financial year and beyond, all of which will bring the Group closer to achieving the 
financial targets set out in its PILOT 28 plan. 
 
  
 
  
 
Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 
 
  
 
  
 
Upcoming events 
 
 -- 3 September 2025: revenue for the first quarter of full year 2025/26 
 -- 5 November 2025: revenue for the second quarter of full year 2025/26 
  
 
  
 
About Figeac Aéro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
  
 
Simon Derbanne 
 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 Defense and energy - MTI strengthens its position on nuclear | Figeac Aero 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250710_commandes YTD turbines hydro MTI_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2168112 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2168112 10-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2168112&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
