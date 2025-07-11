DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF STOCK COVERAGE BY CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF STOCK COVERAGE BY CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS 11-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIGEAC AÉRO announces initiation of stock coverage by CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS -- Buy rating -- Target price of EUR13.0, implying a potential upside of 19% FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that CIC Market Solutions, a division of CIC in charge of financial market activities, has initiated coverage of its stock with a buy rating. In its initiation study published on 11 July 2025 by Hervé Drouet, an analyst specializing in the Aerospace & Defense industry, CIC Market Solutions began coverage of the FIGEAC AÉRO shares with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of EUR13.0, implying a potential upside of 19% compared with the closing price on July 10, 2025. In the medium term, achieving the objectives of the PILOT 28 plan would, in the analyst's view, increase the valuation potential to EUR17.5. FIGEAC AÉRO shares are also covered by Kepler Cheuvreux, Oddo-BHF, TP ICAP and Gilbert Dupont (Société Générale). Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events -- 3 September 2025: revenue for the first quarter of full year 2025/26 -- 5 November 2025: revenue for the second quarter of full year 2025/26 About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250711_initiation CIC_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2168718 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2168718 11-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

July 11, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)