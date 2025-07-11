Anzeige
FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF STOCK COVERAGE BY CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF STOCK COVERAGE BY CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF STOCK COVERAGE BY CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS 
11-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
FIGEAC AÉRO announces initiation of stock coverage by CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS 
 
 -- Buy rating 
 -- Target price of EUR13.0, implying a potential upside of 19% 
  
 
  
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that CIC Market 
Solutions, a division of CIC in charge of financial market activities, has initiated coverage of its stock with a buy 
rating. 
 
  
 
In its initiation study published on 11 July 2025 by Hervé Drouet, an analyst specializing in the Aerospace & Defense 
industry, CIC Market Solutions began coverage of the FIGEAC AÉRO shares with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target 
of EUR13.0, implying a potential upside of 19% compared with the closing price on July 10, 2025. In the medium term, 
achieving the objectives of the PILOT 28 plan would, in the analyst's view, increase the valuation potential to EUR17.5. 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO shares are also covered by Kepler Cheuvreux, Oddo-BHF, TP ICAP and Gilbert Dupont (Société Générale). 
 
  
 
  
 
Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 
 
  
 
  
 
Upcoming events 
 
 -- 3 September 2025: revenue for the first quarter of full year 2025/26 
 -- 5 November 2025: revenue for the second quarter of full year 2025/26 
  
 
  
 
About Figeac Aéro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
  
 
Simon Derbanne 
 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250711_initiation CIC_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2168718 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2168718 11-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2168718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
