FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: NEW PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN FIGEAC AÉRO AND BOEING 16-Jun-2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW partnership between FIGEAC AÉRO and Boeing FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces a new partnership with Boeing involving the production of components in Morocco for the Boeing 737 MAX. Jean-Claude Maillard, CEO of FIGEAC AÉRO stated: "This new agreement perfectly underlines our strategy of global coverage together with strong local presence. It also reflects the growth opportunities at our production facilities in Morocco and globally." A NEW PARTNERSHIP THAT SUPPORTS STRATEGIC PLANS The new partnership covers the production by Casablanca Aéronautique of a package of aluminum machined components for Boeing's 737 MAX. With 900 employees, Casablanca Aéronautique is one of the largest production facilities of the FIGEAC AÉRO Group and offers industrial services from machining and sheet metal to processing as well as assembly work. This announcement is consistent with the PILOT 28 strategic plan guidelines, singling out North America and North American customers as key to securing the Group's new business target. It therefore increases management confidence in the Group's ability to achieve this target. FIGEAC AÉRO to meet business partners and shareholderS FIGEAC AÉRO will be honoured to participate in the upcoming Paris Air Show from 16 to 22 June 2025. Come and learn more about our fields of expertise as we showcase some of our most representative parts and sub-assemblies and share our vision of what an efficient and sustainable aerospace industry looks like: Hall 2A, stand B254 Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events (after trading) -- 16 - 22 June 2025: International Paris Air Show - Paris, Le Bourget -- 3 September 2025: revenue for the first quarter of financial year 2025/26 About FIGEAC AÉRO The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250616_Boeing CASAA partnership_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2155174 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

