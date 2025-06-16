Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Xetra
16.06.25 | 09:07
173,24 Euro
+0,31 % +0,54
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,12173,4009:29
173,12173,4209:28
Dow Jones News
16.06.2025 08:03 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FIGEAC AÉRO: NEW PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN FIGEAC AÉRO AND BOEING

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: NEW PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN FIGEAC AÉRO AND BOEING 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: NEW PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN FIGEAC AÉRO AND BOEING 
16-Jun-2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
  
 
NEW partnership between FIGEAC AÉRO and Boeing  
 
  
 
  
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces a new partnership 
with Boeing involving the production of components in Morocco for the Boeing 737 MAX. 
 
  
 
  
 
Jean-Claude Maillard, CEO of FIGEAC AÉRO stated: "This new agreement perfectly underlines our strategy of global 
coverage together with strong local presence. It also reflects the growth opportunities at our production facilities in 
Morocco and globally." 
 
  
 
A NEW PARTNERSHIP THAT SUPPORTS STRATEGIC PLANS 
 
The new partnership covers the production by Casablanca Aéronautique of a package of aluminum machined components for 
Boeing's 737 MAX. 
 
With 900 employees, Casablanca Aéronautique is one of the largest production facilities of the FIGEAC AÉRO Group and 
offers industrial services from machining and sheet metal to processing as well as assembly work. 
 
This announcement is consistent with the PILOT 28 strategic plan guidelines, singling out North America and North 
American customers as key to securing the Group's new business target. It therefore increases management confidence in 
the Group's ability to achieve this target. 
 
  
 
  
 
FIGEAC AÉRO to meet business partners and shareholderS 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO will be honoured to participate in the upcoming Paris Air Show from 16 to 22 June 2025. Come and learn more 
about our fields of expertise as we showcase some of our most representative parts and sub-assemblies and share our 
vision of what an efficient and sustainable aerospace industry looks like: 
 
Hall 2A, stand B254 
 
  
 
  
 
Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Upcoming events (after trading) 
 
 -- 16 - 22 June 2025: International Paris Air Show - Paris, Le Bourget 
 -- 3 September 2025: revenue for the first quarter of financial year 2025/26 
  
 
  
 
  
 
About FIGEAC AÉRO 
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
  
 
Simon Derbanne 
 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250616_Boeing CASAA partnership_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2155174 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2155174 16-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2025 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
