

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - ATI Inc. (ATI) announced the extension and expansion of its long-term titanium products agreement with The Boeing Company. ATI will supply a portfolio of high-performance titanium materials, including long products-such as ingots, billets, rectangles, and bars-and flat-rolled products, including plate, sheet, and coil.



The agreement supports Boeing's full suite of commercial airplane programs - both narrowbody and widebody. ATI is also positioned to serve Boeing's third-party subsidiaries.



ATI is a producer of high-performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy.



