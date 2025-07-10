Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jul-2025 / 17:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 10 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 10 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 71,042 Highest price paid per share: 129.80p Lowest price paid per share: 122.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.6783p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,582,570 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,582,570) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.6783p 71,042

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 1327 129.80 08:04:51 00343924651TRLO1 XLON 521 128.20 08:13:45 00343927500TRLO1 XLON 98 128.20 08:13:45 00343927501TRLO1 XLON 620 128.20 08:17:15 00343928424TRLO1 XLON 626 126.80 08:37:11 00343934765TRLO1 XLON 1182 126.80 08:37:36 00343934944TRLO1 XLON 1197 126.60 08:37:37 00343934950TRLO1 XLON 633 127.00 08:46:08 00343937437TRLO1 XLON 600 126.40 08:46:58 00343937660TRLO1 XLON 577 126.40 08:52:36 00343939467TRLO1 XLON 614 126.40 08:52:54 00343939562TRLO1 XLON 614 126.20 08:53:00 00343939627TRLO1 XLON 621 125.60 09:02:58 00343942658TRLO1 XLON 590 126.20 09:03:43 00343942893TRLO1 XLON 602 126.20 09:08:33 00343944164TRLO1 XLON 578 126.20 09:09:34 00343944396TRLO1 XLON 127 127.00 09:29:09 00343951207TRLO1 XLON 603 126.60 09:29:09 00343951210TRLO1 XLON 2994 126.60 09:29:09 00343951211TRLO1 XLON 76 126.80 09:34:29 00343952611TRLO1 XLON 200 126.80 09:34:29 00343952612TRLO1 XLON 200 126.80 09:34:29 00343952613TRLO1 XLON 626 126.40 09:34:40 00343952672TRLO1 XLON 593 126.20 09:50:28 00343956504TRLO1 XLON 1225 126.00 09:50:28 00343956505TRLO1 XLON 592 125.60 09:50:28 00343956506TRLO1 XLON 200 125.60 10:00:58 00343960362TRLO1 XLON 129 126.20 10:01:01 00343960391TRLO1 XLON 843 126.20 10:01:01 00343960392TRLO1 XLON 603 126.00 10:01:18 00343960473TRLO1 XLON 243 125.60 10:26:18 00343972581TRLO1 XLON 609 125.60 10:26:18 00343972582TRLO1 XLON 365 125.60 10:26:18 00343972583TRLO1 XLON 344 125.60 10:26:18 00343972585TRLO1 XLON 587 126.00 10:53:35 00343988508TRLO1 XLON 200 126.00 10:58:59 00343991008TRLO1 XLON 143 126.00 10:58:59 00343991009TRLO1 XLON 587 126.00 11:01:35 00343991220TRLO1 XLON 98 125.80 11:05:41 00343991395TRLO1 XLON 489 125.80 11:05:41 00343991396TRLO1 XLON 619 125.80 11:54:28 00343993530TRLO1 XLON 606 125.80 11:54:28 00343993531TRLO1 XLON 606 125.60 11:57:21 00343993776TRLO1 XLON 607 125.40 12:32:43 00343995271TRLO1 XLON 152 125.40 12:33:01 00343995299TRLO1 XLON 159 125.40 12:33:01 00343995300TRLO1 XLON 149 125.40 12:33:01 00343995301TRLO1 XLON 634 125.00 12:48:36 00343995890TRLO1 XLON 629 124.80 12:50:01 00343995979TRLO1 XLON 593 124.60 12:54:16 00343996094TRLO1 XLON 625 124.60 12:54:16 00343996095TRLO1 XLON 56 124.60 13:00:46 00343996317TRLO1 XLON 281 124.40 13:22:30 00343996883TRLO1 XLON 59 124.40 13:22:30 00343996884TRLO1 XLON 239 124.60 13:22:30 00343996885TRLO1 XLON 168 124.60 13:22:30 00343996886TRLO1 XLON 285 124.40 13:24:50 00343996945TRLO1 XLON 340 124.40 13:24:50 00343996946TRLO1 XLON 5688 124.40 13:24:50 00343996947TRLO1 XLON 200 124.40 13:25:21 00343996951TRLO1 XLON 68 124.40 13:29:08 00343997057TRLO1 XLON 144 124.40 13:29:08 00343997058TRLO1 XLON 172 124.40 13:29:08 00343997059TRLO1 XLON 348 124.20 13:32:35 00343997176TRLO1 XLON 277 124.20 13:32:35 00343997177TRLO1 XLON 633 124.00 13:35:51 00343997313TRLO1 XLON 616 123.80 13:38:10 00343997388TRLO1 XLON 104 123.40 13:43:14 00343997538TRLO1 XLON 511 123.40 13:56:41 00343997855TRLO1 XLON 104 123.40 13:56:41 00343997856TRLO1 XLON

596 123.60 14:18:24 00343998560TRLO1 XLON 634 123.60 14:18:24 00343998561TRLO1 XLON 200 123.60 14:18:30 00343998571TRLO1 XLON 159 123.60 14:18:30 00343998572TRLO1 XLON 170 123.60 14:18:30 00343998573TRLO1 XLON 1228 123.40 14:23:20 00343998720TRLO1 XLON 140 123.60 14:31:41 00343999299TRLO1 XLON 1414 123.60 14:31:41 00343999300TRLO1 XLON 1614 123.60 14:31:41 00343999301TRLO1 XLON 1 123.60 14:31:41 00343999302TRLO1 XLON 859 123.60 14:31:41 00343999303TRLO1 XLON 1199 123.60 14:32:08 00343999324TRLO1 XLON 1211 123.20 14:34:15 00343999440TRLO1 XLON 828 123.20 14:34:37 00343999446TRLO1 XLON 428 123.00 14:52:42 00344000380TRLO1 XLON 828 123.00 14:52:42 00344000381TRLO1 XLON 1175 122.80 14:53:03 00344000396TRLO1 XLON 187 122.60 14:53:10 00344000406TRLO1 XLON 605 122.60 14:54:26 00344000465TRLO1 XLON 174 123.60 15:10:00 00344001526TRLO1 XLON 848 123.40 15:17:20 00344002056TRLO1 XLON 415 123.40 15:17:20 00344002057TRLO1 XLON 144 123.60 15:17:20 00344002058TRLO1 XLON 1119 123.60 15:17:20 00344002059TRLO1 XLON 116 123.40 15:22:01 00344002300TRLO1 XLON 265 123.40 15:22:01 00344002301TRLO1 XLON 218 123.40 15:22:01 00344002302TRLO1 XLON 602 123.20 15:30:31 00344002767TRLO1 XLON 5074 123.00 15:30:31 00344002768TRLO1 XLON 615 122.60 15:31:36 00344002850TRLO1 XLON 59 123.20 15:36:19 00344003088TRLO1 XLON 59 123.20 15:37:39 00344003148TRLO1 XLON 497 123.20 15:38:32 00344003182TRLO1 XLON 118 123.20 15:38:32 00344003183TRLO1 XLON 175 123.40 15:40:11 00344003264TRLO1 XLON 192 123.40 15:40:11 00344003265TRLO1 XLON 192 123.40 15:40:11 00344003266TRLO1 XLON 125 123.80 15:41:53 00344003334TRLO1 XLON 35 123.80 15:43:20 00344003421TRLO1 XLON 625 123.60 15:44:31 00344003471TRLO1 XLON 586 123.60 15:52:47 00344003736TRLO1 XLON 609 123.00 15:53:16 00344003748TRLO1 XLON 320 123.00 15:53:16 00344003749TRLO1 XLON 65 123.00 16:08:35 00344004417TRLO1 XLON 82 123.40 16:14:17 00344004647TRLO1 XLON 200 123.40 16:14:17 00344004648TRLO1 XLON 216 123.40 16:14:17 00344004649TRLO1 XLON 206 123.40 16:14:17 00344004650TRLO1 XLON 1218 123.40 16:14:48 00344004712TRLO1 XLON 609 123.40 16:14:48 00344004713TRLO1 XLON 609 123.40 16:14:48 00344004714TRLO1 XLON 135 123.40 16:14:58 00344004725TRLO1 XLON 6 123.20 16:15:35 00344004777TRLO1 XLON 186 123.60 16:17:33 00344004862TRLO1 XLON 115 123.60 16:17:33 00344004863TRLO1 XLON 239 123.60 16:17:33 00344004864TRLO1 XLON 730 123.60 16:17:33 00344004865TRLO1 XLON 205 123.60 16:17:33 00344004866TRLO1 XLON 215 123.60 16:17:33 00344004867TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

