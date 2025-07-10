Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 346032 | ISIN: US0668491006 | Ticker-Symbol: 42K
Frankfurt
10.07.25 | 08:02
26,800 Euro
-0,74 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,20027,60022:49
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 22:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bar Harbor Bankshares Receives Regulatory Approvals for Acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc.

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB; the "Company") announced that it had received all necessary regulatory approvals to complete its previously announced acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. The transaction is expected to close on or around July 31, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Curtis Simard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, said, "We are pleased to have received regulatory approval as we continue towards completing the merger of Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. We are excited to bring our two companies together to strengthen our New Hampshire presence."

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $4 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction and other statements that are based on Bar Harbor's beliefs and expectations but are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "potential," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "will," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time.

Although Bar Harbor believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, that the expected synergies, cost savings and other financial benefits of the proposed transaction might not be realized within the expected timeframes or might be less than projected; the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction might not occur when contemplated, and certain other risks and important factors that are identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Bar Harbor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and in the other reports filed by Bar Harbor with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Bar Harbor undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bar-harbor-bankshares-receives-regulatory-approvals-for-acquisition-1047690

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.