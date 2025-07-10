Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KCL7 | ISIN: US3765491010 | Ticker-Symbol: 3L4
Tradegate
10.07.25 | 17:47
9,030 Euro
+1,18 % +0,105
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9909,09022:48
8,9209,15022:00
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 22:14 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2025 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September 2025.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.0467 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

July 21
July 31

$

0.0467

August 20
August 29

0.0467

September 22
September 30

0.0467

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.1401

The Company has paid 149 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly cash distribution to date. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock(Nasdaq: LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

July 21
July 31

$

0.125

August 20
August 29

0.125

September 22
September 30

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock(Nasdaq: LANDP): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

July 21
July 31

$

0.125

August 20
August 29

0.125

September 22
September 30

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDM): $0.104167 per share of Series D Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series D Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

July 21
July 31

$

0.104167

August 20
August 29

0.104167

September 22
September 30

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series E Preferred Stock(Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2025, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

July 25
August 4

$

0.104167

August 27
September 5

0.104167

September 24
October 3

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the stock market closes on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 15, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13754183.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 150 farms, comprised of approximately 103,000 acres in 15 different states and over 55,000 acre-feet (about 18.0 billion gallons) of surplus water assets in California. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-land-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-july-august-and-september-2025-1047018

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.