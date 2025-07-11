

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to expand the company's autonomous robotaxi service and integrate Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, into Tesla vehicles starting next week. The announcement, shared on Musk's social media platform X, drove Tesla shares up nearly 5 percent.



Grok 4, the latest version of the chatbot, was unveiled in a livestream by Musk and his xAI team. The new model arrives amid ongoing controversy, following reports that Grok recently generated antisemitic content and praised Adolf Hitler. In response, xAI said it has implemented new safeguards to prevent such content from being published.



Musk confirmed that Tesla's robotaxi operations in Austin, Texas, will expand this weekend, with plans to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area pending regulatory approval in the coming months. The move signals Tesla's broader push to commercialize autonomous ride services, aiming to compete in a space currently dominated by companies like Waymo and Cruise.



The rollout also aligns Tesla with competitors such as Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, which have already embedded AI assistants like ChatGPT into their vehicles.



The timing, however, is delicate. Grok's recent controversies have reignited scrutiny of Musk's ventures. Additionally, Linda Yaccarino resigned this week as CEO of X, further destabilizing leadership at Musk's media platform.



Meanwhile, Tesla's shareholder meeting has been scheduled for November 6, amid rising investor concerns over Musk's public political disputes and slowing EV sales.



Despite the headwinds, Musk remains focused on fusing AI with Tesla's future, positioning Grok as a key element in the company's next phase of growth.



