Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company listed on Euronext Growth Paris. OPM is developing precision medicine therapies targeting treatment-resistant and metastatic cancers, as well as neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging its proprietary platforms, OPM aims to deliver innovative, targeted treatments to address unmet medical needs. Lead asset OPM-101 is progressing into a Phase Ib/IIa trial (REVERT) for advanced melanoma. Additionally, OPM-201 for Parkinson's disease (PD) has completed Phase I trials, showing favourable safety results. Strategic collaborations, such as with Navigo Proteins for radiotherapy agents, further bolster OPM's value proposition, in our view. Upcoming catalysts include the initiation of the REVERT trial for OPM-101 and potential partnering opportunities for OPM-201.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...