

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retain giant Walmart Inc. is recalling about 850,000 Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles as the lid can suddenly pop off with force, causing injury, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall includes Water Bottles sold under model number 83-662. These silver stainless-steel bottles feature a black one-piece screw-on lid, measure 4.41 x 4.41 x 11.5 inches, and have the Ozark Trail logo on the side.



The recalled products, made in China, were imported by Olympia Tools International Inc., based in Covina, California, and Walmart.



They were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com since 2017 for approximately $15.



The lid poses a risk of impact or cuts if a consumer tries to open the capped bottles after storing food, carbonated drinks, or perishable beverages like juice or milk for an extended period.



The recall was initiated after the company received three injury reports involving consumers hit in the face by lids that forcefully ejected when the bottles were opened. Two of the cases resulted in permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye.



Walmart advises consumers to stop using the recalled water bottles immediately and contact any of its stores for a full refund.



