The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

11thJuly 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 10thJuly 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

10th July 2025 109.72p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 107.50p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

11th July 2025