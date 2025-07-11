

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Covestro AG (1COV.DE), Friday announced a revised financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025, primarily due to continuously weak global economy without signs of a short-term recovery.



The company now expects EBITDA of 700 million euros to 1.1 billion euros for the year, compared to previously announced 1 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros.



Meanwhile, preliminary EBITDA for the second quarter is 270 million euros, which is within the previously estimated range of 200 million euros to 300 million euros.



Currently, Covestro's stock is trading at 60.48 euros, down 0.17 percent on the XETRA.



