AGL Energy has bought the 150 MW solar, 90 MW thermal, and 720 MWh storage Yadnarie Project from Dutch developer Photon Energy, following the award of development approval in June. From pv magazine Australia Chasing its ambition of adding 12 GW of renewables and firming capacity by 2035, the Australian Gas Light Company (AGL) Energy has acquired the Yadnarie solar and long-duration energy storage project from Netherlands-headquartered clean energy developer Photon Energy. Located at Cleve, South Australia (SA), 570 km northwest of Adelaide, Yadnarie uses Melbourne-headquartered clean energy generation ...

