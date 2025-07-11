Anzeige
Mentice AB: Mentice AB Announces Consolidation of Physical Simulation Operations to Strengthen Long-Term Efficiency and Global Service Delivery

Gothenburg, Sweden, July 11, 2025 - Mentice AB (publ), a global leader in simulation solutions for image-guided therapies, today announces the decision to consolidate its research and development (R&D) and manufacturing operations for its entire physical simulation portfolio to its new facility in Denver, Colorado, USA.

This decision reaffirms Mentice long-standing commitment to its physical simulation portfolio, a core part of its innovation platform supporting the Medical Device industry and Physicians worldwide. Centralizing operations in Denver marks a key milestone in the ongoing enhancement of organizational efficiency and cost structure, enabling the company to build on its legacy of delivering clinically relevant, high-impact solutions globally. Further details on the ongoing organizational restructuring can be found in the press release published by Mentice on June 16, 2025.

The transition, which includes relocating operations from Paris, France, and Stony Brook, USA, will enable a more focused and integrated operational model. This integration will simplify workflows, improve customer centric operations, and bring together previously acquired IP under one cohesive structure. This decision also finalises the full integration of the Vascular Simulations and Biomodex acquisitions. As a result, Mentice expects to unlock new operational efficiencies, drive customer specific synergies, and better align its execution with long-term strategic goals.

"Our continued consolidation of physical simulation capabilities represents a natural evolution of our strategy," said Frans Venker, CEO of Mentice. "It reflects our proactive steps to strengthen the foundation of our business while maintaining the high-quality service and global presence that our customers trust."

This initiative is expected to yield cost savings and operational improvements that will support profitability and enhance Mentice's ability to invest in innovation. Importantly, it ensures that the company remains agile and fully equipped to meet the growing global demand for simulation solutions without disruption.

Mentice remains appreciative of the contributions made by its teams in Paris and Stony Brook and is committed to a smooth transition as it builds a more scalable and resilient operational base.

For more information, please contact:
Frans Venker, CEO, Mentice
Email: frans.venker@mentice.com
Mobile +46 (0) 735 25 30 81

About Mentice
Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC
Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB

