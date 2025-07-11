Anzeige
K33 AB: K33 Completes Strategic Purchase of 50 Bitcoin

K33 AB (publ) ("K33"), a leading digital asset brokerage and research firm, announces the acquisition of 50 Bitcoin (BTC) for a total consideration of approximately SEK 57.1 million.

This acquisition is a key milestone in the execution of K33's recently launched Bitcoin Treasury strategy. Since the strategy's launch, the company has completed two successful funding rounds, securing a minimum of SEK 185 million in gross proceeds earmarked for Bitcoin accumulation.

Following today's transaction, K33 holds a total of 85 BTC on its balance sheet, with an average acquisition cost of approximately SEK 1,089,220 per BTC.

The company will continue to buy additional Bitcoin using proceeds from the share issue next week.

This is just the beginning of our Bitcoin accumulation strategy," said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33. "We are advancing rapidly toward our initial milestone of 1,000 BTC. With two successful funding rounds closed in quick succession, we are already preparing our next strategic moves.

K33's Bitcoin Treasury strategy reflects both the company's conviction in Bitcoin's long-term value proposition and its intention to establish a strong position in the asset to unlock operational alpha in its broker business.

For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@k33.com
Web: k33.com/ir

About K33
K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

Forward-Looking Information
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current expectations and plans. Actual results may differ due to various factors.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
