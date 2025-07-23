Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
WKN: A1415N | ISIN: SE0007614722 | Ticker-Symbol: 869
München
23.07.25 | 09:00
0,007 Euro
-1,47 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
K33 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
K33 AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0060,00717:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2025 15:40 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

K33 AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in K33 AB (publ)

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in K33 AB (publ) ("K33" or the "company"), Reg. No 556668-3933, held on 23 July 2025, the following resolution was passed. The resolution was in accordance with the submitted proposal, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website, k33.com/ir.

Resolution on directed issue of shares to Muunilinst AS
It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to issue no more than 10,566,957 shares to Muunilinst AS, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, entailing an increase in the share capital of no more than SEK 38,555.908044. The subscription price per share shall amount to SEK 0.1036.

For further information:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@k33.com
Website: www.k33.com/ir

About K33
K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
