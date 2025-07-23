K33 AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in K33 AB (publ)

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in K33 AB (publ) ("K33" or the "company"), Reg. No 556668-3933, held on 23 July 2025, the following resolution was passed. The resolution was in accordance with the submitted proposal, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website, k33.com/ir.

Resolution on directed issue of shares to Muunilinst AS

It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to issue no more than 10,566,957 shares to Muunilinst AS, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, entailing an increase in the share capital of no more than SEK 38,555.908044. The subscription price per share shall amount to SEK 0.1036.

