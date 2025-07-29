K33 AB: K33 Completes Strategic Purchase of 5 Bitcoin

K33 AB (publ) ("K33"), a leading digital asset brokerage and research firm, announces the acquisition of 5 Bitcoin (BTC) for a total consideration of approximately SEK 5.8 million.

Following today's transaction, K33 holds a total of 126 BTC on its balance sheet, with an average acquisition cost of SEK 1,120,514 per BTC.

"This is just the beginning of our Bitcoin accumulation strategy," said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33. "We are advancing rapidly toward our initial milestone of 1,000 BTC. With two successful funding rounds closed in quick succession, we are already preparing our next strategic moves.

K33's Bitcoin Treasury strategy reflects both the company's conviction in Bitcoin's long-term value proposition and its intention to establish a strong position in the asset to unlock operational alpha in its broker business.

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@k33.com

Web: k33.com/ir

About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).