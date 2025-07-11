EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



11.07.2025 / 16:54 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiserstraße 16 Postal code: 60311 City: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UniCredit S.p.A.

City of registered office, country: Piazza Gae Aulenti 3 - Tower A - 20154 Milano, Italy

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 08 Jul 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 19.20 % 8.72 % 27.92 % 1184669009 Previous notification 9.49 % 18.59 % 28.08 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000CBK1001 227275962 190173 19.18 % 0.02 % Total 227466135 19.20 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total return swap 15.10.2025 - 11.11.2025 09.05.2025 - 10.11.2025 32250000 2.72 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 01.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 23693490 2.00 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 25.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.08 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 25.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.08 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 26.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.08 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 28.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 670000 0.06 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 16.12.2024 - 17.12.2026 2250000 0.19 % Listed option 19.12.2025 - 18.12.2026 Anytime 750000 0.06 % Down & Out Put Option 19.12.2025 19.12.2025 100 0 % Total 62613590 5.29 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC Put Option 17.12.2025 Anytime Cash 50 0 % Total return swap 01.12.2026 - 14.05.2027 18.12.2024 - 13.05.2027 Cash 10078139 0.85 % Total return swap 01.12.2026 - 14.05.2027 18.12.2024 - 13.05.2027 Cash 30627040 2.59 % Total 40705229 3.44 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UniCredit S.p.A. 19.18 % 8.66 % 27.84 % UniCredit Bank GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

10 Jul 2025





11.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

