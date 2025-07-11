Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2025:

295,295 shares

- €9,002,346.05

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,947

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,727

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 8,228,311 shares for €244,831,724.66

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 8,450,812 shares for €251,910,530.27

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2024 on the liquidity account:

517,796 shares

- €1,824,637.55

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,721

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,618

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,715,083 shares for €163,994,068.72

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,578,286 shares for €160,755,553.23

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share

- €4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 6,947 8,228,311 244,831,724.66 7,727 8,450,812 251,910,530.27 01/02/2025 23 30,000 814,500.00 75 35,000 951,300.00 01/03/2025 33 32,500 875,875.00 26 12,586 341,584.04 01/06/2025 24 35,000 941,850.00 69 70,414 1,901,178.00 01/07/2025 46 55,000 1,494,900.00 71 70,000 1,910,300.00 01/08/2025 61 80,000 2,155,200.00 45 47,500 1,284,400.00 01/09/2025 39 42,500 1,144,100.00 32 40,000 1,078,800.00 01/10/2025 46 49,500 1,322,640.00 10 12,883 346,423.87 01/13/2025 53 44,801 1,180,058.34 40 40,000 1,055,600.00 01/14/2025 29 37,500 1,002,750.00 52 59,617 1,598,927.94 01/15/2025 27 32,500 872,300.00 78 60,000 1,613,400.00 01/16/2025 31 33,000 876,810.00 31 30,000 798,900.00 01/17/2025 54 46,000 1,255,800.00 01/20/2025 34 50,000 1,365,500.00 50 50,000 1,369,000.00 01/21/2025 45 45,000 1,235,250.00 56 72,500 1,994,475.00 01/22/2025 72 80,000 2,192,800.00 22 15,000 416,400.00 01/23/2025 46 50,000 1,356,500.00 31 47,500 1,291,050.00 01/24/2025 46 75,000 2,034,000.00 54 42,500 1,158,975.00 01/27/2025 42 37,500 1,018,125.00 75 85,000 2,315,400.00 01/28/2025 25 45,000 1,232,100.00 64 85,000 2,330,700.00 01/29/2025 55 75,000 2,049,750.00 43 65,000 1,782,300.00 01/30/2025 40 47,500 1,299,600.00 44 62,500 1,714,375.00 01/31/2025 46 62,500 1,725,625.00 52 65,002 1,797,305.30 02/03/2025 76 84,738 2,293,857.66 58 80,000 2,174,400.00 02/04/2025 38 50,000 1,374,500.00 75 87,498 2,410,569.90 02/05/2025 82 65,005 1,785,037.30 6 10,000 274,800.00 02/06/2025 39 45,000 1,241,100.00 58 82,500 2,282,775.00 02/07/2025 43 55,000 1,530,100.00 48 50,100 1,396,788.00 02/10/2025 43 52,501 1,456,902.75 63 42,500 1,181,500.00 02/11/2025 69 87,494 2,406,959.94 38 45,153 1,243,965.15 02/12/2025 77 93,762 2,554,076.88 41 37,500 1,030,500.00 02/13/2025 4 5,000 136,450.00 56 70,000 1,911,000.00 02/14/2025 44 55,000 1,514,700.00 55 62,500 1,724,375.00 02/17/2025 11 15,000 412,950.00 33 30,000 830,400.00 02/18/2025 51 77,500 2,130,475.00 31 40,050 1,102,176.00 02/19/2025 63 82,500 2,253,075.00 39 54,950 1,506,729.00 02/20/2025 40 50,000 1,364,500.00 35 50,000 1,366,500.00 02/21/2025 42 47,500 1,296,275.00 59 62,500 1,708,750.00 02/24/2025 8 10,000 279,600.00 88 99,667 2,792,669.34 02/25/2025 51 62,500 1,756,875.00 29 50,000 1,408,500.00 02/26/2025 42 47,500 1,344,250.00 79 85,373 2,419,470.82 02/27/2025 77 105,000 2,979,900.00 71 102,627 2,926,922.04 02/28/2025 80 47,590 1,357,742.70 73 80,000 2,287,200.00

03/03/2025 44 57,410 1,645,944.70 115 105,000 3,034,500.00 03/04/2025 58 75,000 2,199,000.00 58 80,000 2,359,200.00 03/05/2025 30 37,500 1,113,000.00 74 102,500 3,050,400.00 03/06/2025 61 55,465 1,672,824.40 76 97,345 2,944,686.25 03/07/2025 69 88,500 2,689,515.00 78 100,000 3,046,000.00 03/10/2025 93 112,500 3,452,625.00 73 85,400 2,629,466.00 03/11/2025 86 107,500 3,266,925.00 69 90,000 2,741,400.00 03/12/2025 48 62,500 1,900,625.00 82 90,000 2,741,400.00 03/13/2025 68 77,580 2,365,414.20 74 102,500 3,129,325.00 03/14/2025 53 62,205 1,895,386.35 64 77,100 2,354,634.00 03/17/2025 46 53,000 1,653,070.00 91 82,500 2,575,650.00 03/18/2025 48 52,500 1,654,800.00 90 90,000 2,840,400.00 03/19/2025 71 72,000 2,280,960.00 50 67,567 2,143,900.91 03/20/2025 68 88,000 2,772,880.00 35 34,970 1,104,002.90 03/21/2025 64 65,000 2,037,750.00 58 60,000 1,882,800.00 03/24/2025 85 110,001 3,478,231.62 119 92,463 2,927,378.58 03/25/2025 43 45,972 1,460,530.44 60 77,500 2,466,825.00 03/26/2025 61 87,000 2,766,600.00 71 82,500 2,626,800.00 03/27/2025 53 50,000 1,596,500.00 81 102,500 3,275,900.00 03/28/2025 75 95,000 3,050,450.00 74 102,500 3,294,350.00 03/31/2025 119 120,000 3,816,000.00 36 52,500 1,670,550.00 04/01/2025 20 12,500 402,000.00 66 82,500 2,653,200.00 04/02/2025 57 69,315 2,246,499.15 62 80,000 2,596,800.00 04/03/2025 147 122,185 3,936,800.70 98 120,000 3,878,400.00 04/04/2025 122 120,000 3,802,800.00 04/07/2025 137 147,500 4,171,300.00 84 127,500 3,648,500.00 04/08/2025 123 145,000 4,099,150.00 82 100,598 2,868,048.98 04/09/2025 116 137,500 3,814,250.00 67 100,000 2,806,000.00 04/10/2025 162 97,402 2,981,475.22 04/11/2025 86 130,000 3,854,500.00 92 117,500 3,494,450.00 04/14/2025 61 91,500 2,711,145.00 126 96,500 2,870,875.00 04/15/2025 86 103,500 3,159,855.00 04/16/2025 72 77,500 2,353,675.00 54 82,500 2,520,375.00 04/17/2025 57 75,018 2,316,555.84 58 67,500 2,089,125.00 04/22/2025 55 77,627 2,411,094.62 63 80,000 2,489,600.00 04/23/2025 83 110,000 3,452,900.00 79 87,500 2,757,125.00 04/24/2025 39 55,000 1,724,250.00 35 55,000 1,727,550.00 04/25/2025 48 67,500 2,130,975.00 55 77,500 2,450,550.00 04/28/2025 52 70,455 2,234,832.60 56 64,560 2,051,071.20 04/29/2025 55 57,500 1,829,650.00 52 52,500 1,673,700.00 04/30/2025 51 60,000 1,922,400.00 83 80,000 2,567,200.00 05/02/2025 33 50,000 1,617,000.00 89 42,500 1,378,275.00 05/05/2025 55 65,000 2,094,300.00 30 45,000 1,452,150.00 05/06/2025 58 70,000 2,262,400.00 84 105,000 3,400,950.00 05/07/2025 102 132,545 4,230,836.40 05/08/2025 75 90,000 2,848,500.00 83 102,662 3,256,438.64 05/09/2025 63 62,347 1,986,375.42 57 72,338 2,307,582.20 05/12/2025 82 127,500 3,876,000.00 8 9,214 280,382.02 05/13/2025 81 105,000 3,166,800.00 49 60,000 1,815,600.00

05/14/2025 62 72,500 2,167,750.00 49 70,000 2,096,500.00 05/15/2025 66 82,500 2,474,175.00 99 108,168 3,252,611.76 05/16/2025 39 57,500 1,742,250.00 96 58,532 1,778,202.16 05/19/2025 36 47,500 1,455,400.00 119 112,500 3,457,125.00 05/20/2025 49 67,500 2,097,225.00 132 112,500 3,499,875.00 05/21/2025 67 67,500 2,106,000.00 71 92,500 2,890,625.00 05/22/2025 101 110,246 3,419,830.92 35 37,500 1,164,750.00 05/23/2025 83 110,000 3,348,400.00 22 27,564 839,875.08 05/26/2025 18 12,500 380,250.00 115 67,500 2,063,475.00 05/27/2025 42 65,000 1,964,950.00 42 57,500 1,741,100.00 05/28/2025 75 100,000 3,004,000.00 17 27,556 829,711.16 05/29/2025 20 20,000 599,000.00 66 95,000 2,859,500.00 05/30/2025 45 52,511 1,588,982.86 90 92,500 2,800,900.00 06/02/2025 43 44,500 1,344,345.00 107 72,500 2,202,550.00 06/03/2025 36 45,000 1,357,650.00 2 2,500 75,550.00 06/04/2025 37 37,500 1,127,250.00 71 62,500 1,883,750.00 06/05/2025 73 72,500 2,185,150.00 63 82,200 2,481,618.00 06/06/2025 58 87,500 2,636,375.00 64 65,273 1,969,286.41 06/09/2025 48 70,000 2,103,500.00 50 71,383 2,147,200.64 06/10/2025 53 73,500 2,218,965.00 94 101,997 3,083,369.31 06/11/2025 56 64,500 1,961,445.00 87 90,000 2,743,200.00 06/12/2025 69 77,500 2,359,875.00 64 72,500 2,211,975.00 06/13/2025 88 78,052 2,354,828.84 46 47,500 1,436,400.00 06/16/2025 27 32,225 975,773.00 44 47,611 1,443,565.52 06/17/2025 44 60,250 1,811,717.50 06/18/2025 47 55,000 1,645,050.00 53 52,936 1,585,962.56 06/19/2025 73 51,007 1,511,337.41 25 37,540 1,113,436.40 06/20/2025 79 57,500 1,693,950.00 46 42,500 1,254,175.00 06/23/2025 59 62,504 1,830,117.12 68 70,000 2,054,500.00 06/24/2025 63 77,500 2,321,900.00 97 80,000 2,402,400.00 06/25/2025 47 70,000 2,097,900.00 69 70,080 2,105,203.20 06/26/2025 30 37,500 1,138,125.00 76 93,609 2,842,905.33 06/27/2025 38 45,000 1,373,850.00 65 67,500 2,065,500.00 06/30/2025 60 82,500 2,508,825.00 86 40,324 1,232,301.44

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €3,703,974,040

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France

403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

