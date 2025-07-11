Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2025:
295,295 shares
- €9,002,346.05
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,947
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,727
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 8,228,311 shares for €244,831,724.66
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 8,450,812 shares for €251,910,530.27
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2024 on the liquidity account:
517,796 shares
- €1,824,637.55
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,721
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,618
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,715,083 shares for €163,994,068.72
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,578,286 shares for €160,755,553.23
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 share
- €4,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
6,947
8,228,311
244,831,724.66
7,727
8,450,812
251,910,530.27
01/02/2025
23
30,000
814,500.00
75
35,000
951,300.00
01/03/2025
33
32,500
875,875.00
26
12,586
341,584.04
01/06/2025
24
35,000
941,850.00
69
70,414
1,901,178.00
01/07/2025
46
55,000
1,494,900.00
71
70,000
1,910,300.00
01/08/2025
61
80,000
2,155,200.00
45
47,500
1,284,400.00
01/09/2025
39
42,500
1,144,100.00
32
40,000
1,078,800.00
01/10/2025
46
49,500
1,322,640.00
10
12,883
346,423.87
01/13/2025
53
44,801
1,180,058.34
40
40,000
1,055,600.00
01/14/2025
29
37,500
1,002,750.00
52
59,617
1,598,927.94
01/15/2025
27
32,500
872,300.00
78
60,000
1,613,400.00
01/16/2025
31
33,000
876,810.00
31
30,000
798,900.00
01/17/2025
54
46,000
1,255,800.00
01/20/2025
34
50,000
1,365,500.00
50
50,000
1,369,000.00
01/21/2025
45
45,000
1,235,250.00
56
72,500
1,994,475.00
01/22/2025
72
80,000
2,192,800.00
22
15,000
416,400.00
01/23/2025
46
50,000
1,356,500.00
31
47,500
1,291,050.00
01/24/2025
46
75,000
2,034,000.00
54
42,500
1,158,975.00
01/27/2025
42
37,500
1,018,125.00
75
85,000
2,315,400.00
01/28/2025
25
45,000
1,232,100.00
64
85,000
2,330,700.00
01/29/2025
55
75,000
2,049,750.00
43
65,000
1,782,300.00
01/30/2025
40
47,500
1,299,600.00
44
62,500
1,714,375.00
01/31/2025
46
62,500
1,725,625.00
52
65,002
1,797,305.30
02/03/2025
76
84,738
2,293,857.66
58
80,000
2,174,400.00
02/04/2025
38
50,000
1,374,500.00
75
87,498
2,410,569.90
02/05/2025
82
65,005
1,785,037.30
6
10,000
274,800.00
02/06/2025
39
45,000
1,241,100.00
58
82,500
2,282,775.00
02/07/2025
43
55,000
1,530,100.00
48
50,100
1,396,788.00
02/10/2025
43
52,501
1,456,902.75
63
42,500
1,181,500.00
02/11/2025
69
87,494
2,406,959.94
38
45,153
1,243,965.15
02/12/2025
77
93,762
2,554,076.88
41
37,500
1,030,500.00
02/13/2025
4
5,000
136,450.00
56
70,000
1,911,000.00
02/14/2025
44
55,000
1,514,700.00
55
62,500
1,724,375.00
02/17/2025
11
15,000
412,950.00
33
30,000
830,400.00
02/18/2025
51
77,500
2,130,475.00
31
40,050
1,102,176.00
02/19/2025
63
82,500
2,253,075.00
39
54,950
1,506,729.00
02/20/2025
40
50,000
1,364,500.00
35
50,000
1,366,500.00
02/21/2025
42
47,500
1,296,275.00
59
62,500
1,708,750.00
02/24/2025
8
10,000
279,600.00
88
99,667
2,792,669.34
02/25/2025
51
62,500
1,756,875.00
29
50,000
1,408,500.00
02/26/2025
42
47,500
1,344,250.00
79
85,373
2,419,470.82
02/27/2025
77
105,000
2,979,900.00
71
102,627
2,926,922.04
02/28/2025
80
47,590
1,357,742.70
73
80,000
2,287,200.00
03/03/2025
44
57,410
1,645,944.70
115
105,000
3,034,500.00
03/04/2025
58
75,000
2,199,000.00
58
80,000
2,359,200.00
03/05/2025
30
37,500
1,113,000.00
74
102,500
3,050,400.00
03/06/2025
61
55,465
1,672,824.40
76
97,345
2,944,686.25
03/07/2025
69
88,500
2,689,515.00
78
100,000
3,046,000.00
03/10/2025
93
112,500
3,452,625.00
73
85,400
2,629,466.00
03/11/2025
86
107,500
3,266,925.00
69
90,000
2,741,400.00
03/12/2025
48
62,500
1,900,625.00
82
90,000
2,741,400.00
03/13/2025
68
77,580
2,365,414.20
74
102,500
3,129,325.00
03/14/2025
53
62,205
1,895,386.35
64
77,100
2,354,634.00
03/17/2025
46
53,000
1,653,070.00
91
82,500
2,575,650.00
03/18/2025
48
52,500
1,654,800.00
90
90,000
2,840,400.00
03/19/2025
71
72,000
2,280,960.00
50
67,567
2,143,900.91
03/20/2025
68
88,000
2,772,880.00
35
34,970
1,104,002.90
03/21/2025
64
65,000
2,037,750.00
58
60,000
1,882,800.00
03/24/2025
85
110,001
3,478,231.62
119
92,463
2,927,378.58
03/25/2025
43
45,972
1,460,530.44
60
77,500
2,466,825.00
03/26/2025
61
87,000
2,766,600.00
71
82,500
2,626,800.00
03/27/2025
53
50,000
1,596,500.00
81
102,500
3,275,900.00
03/28/2025
75
95,000
3,050,450.00
74
102,500
3,294,350.00
03/31/2025
119
120,000
3,816,000.00
36
52,500
1,670,550.00
04/01/2025
20
12,500
402,000.00
66
82,500
2,653,200.00
04/02/2025
57
69,315
2,246,499.15
62
80,000
2,596,800.00
04/03/2025
147
122,185
3,936,800.70
98
120,000
3,878,400.00
04/04/2025
122
120,000
3,802,800.00
04/07/2025
137
147,500
4,171,300.00
84
127,500
3,648,500.00
04/08/2025
123
145,000
4,099,150.00
82
100,598
2,868,048.98
04/09/2025
116
137,500
3,814,250.00
67
100,000
2,806,000.00
04/10/2025
162
97,402
2,981,475.22
04/11/2025
86
130,000
3,854,500.00
92
117,500
3,494,450.00
04/14/2025
61
91,500
2,711,145.00
126
96,500
2,870,875.00
04/15/2025
86
103,500
3,159,855.00
04/16/2025
72
77,500
2,353,675.00
54
82,500
2,520,375.00
04/17/2025
57
75,018
2,316,555.84
58
67,500
2,089,125.00
04/22/2025
55
77,627
2,411,094.62
63
80,000
2,489,600.00
04/23/2025
83
110,000
3,452,900.00
79
87,500
2,757,125.00
04/24/2025
39
55,000
1,724,250.00
35
55,000
1,727,550.00
04/25/2025
48
67,500
2,130,975.00
55
77,500
2,450,550.00
04/28/2025
52
70,455
2,234,832.60
56
64,560
2,051,071.20
04/29/2025
55
57,500
1,829,650.00
52
52,500
1,673,700.00
04/30/2025
51
60,000
1,922,400.00
83
80,000
2,567,200.00
05/02/2025
33
50,000
1,617,000.00
89
42,500
1,378,275.00
05/05/2025
55
65,000
2,094,300.00
30
45,000
1,452,150.00
05/06/2025
58
70,000
2,262,400.00
84
105,000
3,400,950.00
05/07/2025
102
132,545
4,230,836.40
05/08/2025
75
90,000
2,848,500.00
83
102,662
3,256,438.64
05/09/2025
63
62,347
1,986,375.42
57
72,338
2,307,582.20
05/12/2025
82
127,500
3,876,000.00
8
9,214
280,382.02
05/13/2025
81
105,000
3,166,800.00
49
60,000
1,815,600.00
05/14/2025
62
72,500
2,167,750.00
49
70,000
2,096,500.00
05/15/2025
66
82,500
2,474,175.00
99
108,168
3,252,611.76
05/16/2025
39
57,500
1,742,250.00
96
58,532
1,778,202.16
05/19/2025
36
47,500
1,455,400.00
119
112,500
3,457,125.00
05/20/2025
49
67,500
2,097,225.00
132
112,500
3,499,875.00
05/21/2025
67
67,500
2,106,000.00
71
92,500
2,890,625.00
05/22/2025
101
110,246
3,419,830.92
35
37,500
1,164,750.00
05/23/2025
83
110,000
3,348,400.00
22
27,564
839,875.08
05/26/2025
18
12,500
380,250.00
115
67,500
2,063,475.00
05/27/2025
42
65,000
1,964,950.00
42
57,500
1,741,100.00
05/28/2025
75
100,000
3,004,000.00
17
27,556
829,711.16
05/29/2025
20
20,000
599,000.00
66
95,000
2,859,500.00
05/30/2025
45
52,511
1,588,982.86
90
92,500
2,800,900.00
06/02/2025
43
44,500
1,344,345.00
107
72,500
2,202,550.00
06/03/2025
36
45,000
1,357,650.00
2
2,500
75,550.00
06/04/2025
37
37,500
1,127,250.00
71
62,500
1,883,750.00
06/05/2025
73
72,500
2,185,150.00
63
82,200
2,481,618.00
06/06/2025
58
87,500
2,636,375.00
64
65,273
1,969,286.41
06/09/2025
48
70,000
2,103,500.00
50
71,383
2,147,200.64
06/10/2025
53
73,500
2,218,965.00
94
101,997
3,083,369.31
06/11/2025
56
64,500
1,961,445.00
87
90,000
2,743,200.00
06/12/2025
69
77,500
2,359,875.00
64
72,500
2,211,975.00
06/13/2025
88
78,052
2,354,828.84
46
47,500
1,436,400.00
06/16/2025
27
32,225
975,773.00
44
47,611
1,443,565.52
06/17/2025
44
60,250
1,811,717.50
06/18/2025
47
55,000
1,645,050.00
53
52,936
1,585,962.56
06/19/2025
73
51,007
1,511,337.41
25
37,540
1,113,436.40
06/20/2025
79
57,500
1,693,950.00
46
42,500
1,254,175.00
06/23/2025
59
62,504
1,830,117.12
68
70,000
2,054,500.00
06/24/2025
63
77,500
2,321,900.00
97
80,000
2,402,400.00
06/25/2025
47
70,000
2,097,900.00
69
70,080
2,105,203.20
06/26/2025
30
37,500
1,138,125.00
76
93,609
2,842,905.33
06/27/2025
38
45,000
1,373,850.00
65
67,500
2,065,500.00
06/30/2025
60
82,500
2,508,825.00
86
40,324
1,232,301.44
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme conseil d'administration)
with a share capital of €3,703,974,040
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250711856383/en/
Contacts:
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT